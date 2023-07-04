Arthur chooses between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has sided with Kylian Mbappe in the debate between the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker and Erling Haaland.

Arthur, who has just returned to Juve from Liverpool following a season-long-loan, was asked by Mundo Deportivo which of the attacking duo he preferred. He responded:

"Mbappe."

Both Kylian Mbappe, 24, and Erling Haaland, 22, look to be the new generation's superstars. They're the two potential heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with regard to a rivalry for the Ballon d'Or award in the future.

Mbappe has won a FIFA World Cup (2018) and Golden Boot (2022). The PSG striker has lit up European football with stunning displays for club and country. He bagged 41 goals and ten assists in 43 games across competitions last season as the Parisians won Ligue 1.

However, Haaland has been Europe's in-form frontman and enjoyed a record-breaking start to life at Manchester City. The Norweigan won the continental treble with Pep Guardiola's side in his debut season at the Etihad.

The prolific forward bagged an astounding 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions for the treble winners. He broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign (36 goals in 35 games).

However, Arthur prefers Kylian Mbappe, and that may come down to playing style. The Frenchman is an excellent dribbler, boasts real speed and agility and has an eye for goal.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is a fox in the box, putting away chances that comes his way. He also brings others into play, thanks to his tall frame to hold the ball up.

One thing is for sure: both are set to continue wreaking havoc in European football as they take the baton from Ronaldo and Messi who are now both out of Europe.

Erling Haaland lauds 'incredible' Kylian Mbappe

Haaland (second right) was full of praise for Mbappe.

Erling Haaland is an admirer of Kylian Mbappe and even jokingly added that he wants the Frenchman to play for Norway. The City frontman said that France are lucky to have Mbappe at their disposal (via Eurosport):

"There are so many good players, and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong. The French are so lucky that he plays for France."

He added:

"I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player.”

Mbappe has shown his importance to Les Bleus, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists in 70 caps. He was named as France captain, replacing Hugo Lloris who retired after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Les Bleus finished runner-up.

