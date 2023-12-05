"As the games get tighter" - Mark Lawrenson delivers Premier League title verdict as he predicts Luton Town vs Arsenal result

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arsenal to beat Luton Town 2-0 when they face the newly promoted side away from home on Wednesday, December 5. The Gunners sit at the top of the Premier League table, having won 10 out of 14 league games so far.

Mikel Arteta's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday and will now head to Kenilworth Road to take on the Hatters. Rob Edwards' side are just above the danger zone with nine points from 14 games.

Television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to secure all three points against Luton Town at their home ground, which has proven to be a tricky place to visit so far. He also insisted that the Bedfordshire-based club have the best chance of staying up among the three newly promoted clubs. Lawrenson told Paddypower:

"I’ll go for a 2-0 Arsenal win here – but people are realising Kenilworth Road is a really tough place to go and win. The pitch is tight and with the new stand it feels like the crowd are right on top of you. Of the newly-promoted sides Luton have the best chance of staying up. They’re not a pretty watch, but they know what they’re doing. I think the home form will decide it."

Lawrenson also gave his verdict regarding the title race and claimed that the Gunners' lack of a consistent goal threat could cost them the title. He added:

"Declan Rice has made a big difference for Arsenal, but I don’t think they can win the league because they need a striker. Gabriel Jesus is a good player but doesn’t score than many, and they haven’t really got anyone else. As the games get tighter later in the season a striker can make all the difference, that’s why Manchester City and Liverpool are always up there. They’re definitely improving, I’m just not sure they’ve got enough to win it."

Arsenal are searching for their first Premier League title since 2023-04 and are on the right track so far. However, Liverpool and Manchester City are both breathing down their necks as it promises to be a fascinating Premier League season.

Former Chelsea winger heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Former Chelsea winger turned football pundit Pat Nevin heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice following his wonderful start to life at the Emirates. The England international joined the Gunners in a £105 million deal in the summer and has been excellent for his new side.

Pat Nevin praised Rice for what he has brought to Mikel Arteta's side and also claimed that he is way ahead of his teammates. He also stated that Rice does not get enough recognition behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard.

Nevin said on Off The Ball as quoted by TBR Football:

“There was a guy out there who looks like an adult playing with children and that was Declan Rice, it was that extreme, he was that far above, he was reading everything that well, back to Alexander-Arnold, you say put him in there for England, well you have to get by Declan, he was stunning in that game. Everyone was talking after the game about Saka, about Jesus and Odegaard’s great moments, but Rice was playing with the grown-ups, he was just brilliant.”

Rice has made 21 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process. He has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side as they continue to impress in both England and Europe.