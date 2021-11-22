"As long as the club want me, I will give my best" – Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick on long-term future at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick held his first Manchester United press conference as caretaker manager earlier today. The Red Devils take on Villarreal for a crucial Champions League game on Tuesday.

Manchester United have appointed Carrick as the interim manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær. As expected, the former was asked about his long-term future at the club. The Red Devils have been linked with several managers for as long as fans can remember.

But Carrick stated he would stick around as long as the club wanted him to. Here's what he said:

"First and foremost it has been literally a day, 24 hours. The game is not much further away. All I have been thinking about is the game. Not looked past that, big game on the weekend but we will address whenever we need to. As long as club want me I will give my best."

The Manchester United dressing room has looked rather unsettled in the last few weeks. The lack of a clear strategy might be the reason behind the same. Furthermore, now that Solskjær has been sacked, it leaves a massive void that only a new manager can fill.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @ManUtd Solskjær: “Michael Carrick is going to be in charge vs Villarreal. Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits. I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them”. 🔴 #MUFC Solskjær: “Michael Carrick is going to be in charge vs Villarreal. Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits. I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them”. 🔴 #MUFC @ManUtd https://t.co/NYIRzPrimF

The former Manchester United midfielder was asked about the uncertainty around the managerial position and how it would affect players. Here's how he responded:

"To be honest that is not something for me to get involved in right now. I can't look past tomorrow night. Other people involved in picking what is next, I can't discuss that."

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Brendan Rodgers have been linked with Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane has been listed as one of the favorites to join the Old Trafford club. Reports also suggested that the club made contact with Zidane after United's loss against Watford to speed up the process.

However, if the recent reports are to be believed, Zidane is keen to take a break from managing until next summer.

Pochettino, on the flip side, has had a rollercoaster start with PSG. Reports suggest the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is keen to leave the Ligue 1 side to lead Manchester United out of their unexpected slump.

B/R Football @brfootball Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/JXaPLRdbYI

Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are part of the mix as well. The former laughed it off when asked about a potential move to Manchester United. The latter stated Sevilla's Champions League game against VfL Wolfsburg remains of utmost importance.

It's safe to say that the news of a new appointment will be announced soon. Until then, Carrick will lead Manchester United to their fixtures against Villarreal in midweek. They will then travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on November 27.

