On April 6, 2024, Arsenal bagged a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The match took place at the home ground of Brighton & Hove Albion, and English right-winger Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 33rd minute by successfully netting a penalty. Kai Havertz scored the second goal for the Gunners in the 62nd minute, with an assist from Jorginho. The third goal came from Leandro Trossard with an assist from Havertz in the 86th minute.

Saka recently suffered an injury and made his comeback in Saturday's match. However, he admitted to having played through the pain barrier. Following the win, the 22-year-old expressed his commitment to the club and said,

"I was struggling, but as long as I have two legs I will give everything – I want to be on the pitch."

Speaking about Arsenal's victory, Saka added:

"To come here after playing three days ago, I am really happy for all the boys who put in another performance – we are building momentum."

Saka started with the Gunners in 2018 and won the 2019–20 FA Cup and FA Community Shield twice (2020 and 2023) with the club. He also bagged the England Men's Player of the Year twice in a row (2021–22 and 2022–23) and the Premier League Player of the Month for March 2023.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table

With the win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Arsenal stand at the top of the Premier League table with 71 points in 31 matches. They will play Aston Villa next in the league on April 14, 2024, at their home ground, Emirates Stadium. Following the recent victory, Bukayo Saka said:

"Inside we are all buzzing, we know the win takes us back on top [of the league]."

Last season, Arsenal ended up second in the Premier League, having five points less than Manchester City. Speaking about last season, the English right-winger added:

"Last season we were conceding late goals and having to defend – then the fans were on top of us. This year we are more comfortable and I think the team is better. I feel like we are ready for each game to win."

Liverpool are currently second on the Premier League table with a one-point difference with the Gunners. The Reds will play Manchester United on April 7, 2024, and will have a chance to reclaim first place on the league table.

Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 10, 2024.

