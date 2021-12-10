"As long as they play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar" - Hamman believes PSG cannot pose a threat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League because of their front 3 

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann has taken a shot at Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

Hamann claimed he would be happy to see his former side face PSG in the Champions League, as long as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack. The German claims the trio are not on the same page and thus it would be easy for his former side to deal with them.

Lionel Messi joined PSG this summer after his contract at Barcelona could not be renewed. He has not enjoyed a great start in Ligue 1 but has done well in the UEFA Champions League. Neymar Jr. is currently out injured while Mbappe has been PSG's best player so far this season.

Hamann was speaking on Sky Sports Germany when he was asked to pick the side he wants to see Bayern Munich face in the Round of 16. The German named PSG and cited Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the reason:

"Of course it would be nice to see Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern again, but I don't think PSG can pose a threat to them as long as they play up front with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. The three of them have to play, they will play, but it doesn't work."

Hamann added:

"The win against Man City was an exception because they did something inhuman as a team on the defensive in that game."

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are the most fearsome attacking triumvirate in Europe on paper. However, the PSG forwards have struggled to work together so far this season.

Consequently, PSG could only finish second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City. Messi and co. did put on a show in their final group stage game, however, winning 4-1 against Club Brugge.

I would like Bayern Munich to avoid Chelsea and Atletico Madrid: Didi Hamann

While Didi Hamann wants Bayern Munich to face PSG, he has named Chelsea and Atletico Madrid as the teams to avoid in the next round. The German believes the two sides are playing extremely well and will be difficult opponents for the Bundesliga side.

"The team that I would like to avoid from Bayern's point of view alongside Chelsea is Atletico Madrid. I've seen them twice this year and they played really well. I can't explain why they struggled so hard in between, but if you get to the last sixteen like Atletico did in that hack in Porto, you have nothing more to lose afterwards."

Chelsea missed out on top spot in their group after a 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid needed a win on the final day against Porto to make it to the Round of 16, which they accomplished.

