"At the moment, it's not 100% fair to judge the team" - Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission on Liverpool's decline

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it's unfair to judge his team after their poor start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Reds began their season brilliantly, beating Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield on July 30. However, things have gone downhill since then, Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League, having won only four of their 12 games, losing and drawing four apiece. They are a whopping 15 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal.

Klopp's side suffered back-to-back defeats in the league, following up their defeat at Nottingham Forest with a home reverse against Leeds United on Sunday (October 30). They will now host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

In a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if his team were declining. He replied in the negative, saying it's too early to arrive at conclusions (via Liverpool Echo):

"We all do our job in public, the judgement of this is maybe later on in the season. At the end of it. At the moment, it's not 100% fair to judge the team because we haven't had them available, missing up front top quality. We'd usually make changes."

He added:

"Even if it's unfair, it's fine. It's normal to ask these questions. Arsenal and Man City will have to answer those questions later on. We are all out there to be judged, manager, players, that's how it is. But I don't think about it."

Liverpool have had to deal with multiple injuries to the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on Napoli clash

Klopp was also all praise for Napoli, saying that the Serie A leaders could reach the Champions League final if they continue their rich vein of form.

He said:

"If Napoli play like they have been, then they have a good chance of getting to the final. Did they copy our style? No, Spalletti very experienced coach working around the world and has made good signings and brought group together. They defend differently to us."

Napoli arethe only unbeaten team, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, across competitions in Europe's top five leagues. They hammered Liverpool 4-1 in the reverse fixture on September 7.

Napoli need to avoid an unlikely seven-goal defeat on matchday six to win their Champions League group.

