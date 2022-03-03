Atletico Madrid "closely monitoring" PSG midfielder: Reports

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

After running down his contract with Liverpool, Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Unfortunately, the Dutchman, who has a penchant for pitching in with goals and assists, has struggled to find his footing in the French capital.

Courtesy of his unconvincing showings, Wijnaldum has not been a regular starter at PSG, which has been a cause of great frustration for him.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Wijnaldum isn’t content with the amount of game time he’s been getting and is considering leaving the club at the end of the season.

Although he still has two years left on his contract with the Parisiens, the former Liverpool star will look at his possible exit options.

La Liga holders Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring the 31-year-old’s intentions closely. Los Rojiblancos want reinforcements in the middle of the park as they are set to lose Hector Herrera to Major League Soccer (MLS) in June. Wijnaldum himself also likes the option of moving to the Spanish capital, but the deal is far from being finalized.

Atletico understand that getting the Dutch international will not be easy, as PSG are not easy negotiators. The La Liga champions will also need to have a clear understanding of the 31-year-old's wage demands, which are expected to be significant, courtesy of his experience.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is also believed to have suitors in the Premier League. West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also attentive to the player’s wishes.

Wijnaldum has appeared in 28 games in all competitions for Les Parisiens in the 2021-22 campaign, registering only three goals and two assists.

PSG star Lionel Messi is now Ligue 1's joint-top assist provider

Although Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has not scored for fun this season, he has managed to take his creativity to another level.

The former Barcelona ace currently has 10 assists to his name in Ligue 1, making him the division’s joint-leading assist provider alongside his teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Encouragingly for PSG, the 34-year-old’s form seem to be improving at the business end of the season. He provided four assists in his first 11 games, while the remaining six have come in the last five league fixtures.

If he manages to maintain his form, we won’t be surprised to see the Argentine ace register 20-plus assists in his debut campaign in the French capital.

