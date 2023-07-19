Atletico Madrid fans vandalised Joao Felix's plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano after his comments about Barcelona. Felix recently said that he dreams of joining Atletico's arch-rivals.

The Portuguese, who spent half a season on loan at Chelsea during the 2022-23 campaign, said that he dreams of a move to the reigning La Liga champions (via GOAL):

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice, and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Atleti fans, understandably, haven't taken too well to Felix's comments as they vandalised the Portuguese's plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano, writing on it (h/t Managing Barca):

“Go to Barca.”

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca “Go to Barça” — a message written by Atletico Madrid's fans on João Félix’s plaque outside the Metropolitano.



MARCA has reported that Barca need to shell out €25 million to sign Felix on loan from Atleti.

The Portuguese would cost around €100 million if any potential suitor wants to sign him on a permanent deal. However, that sum is difficult for the Blaurgana to spend considering that they're in a financial rebuild.

Felix has made 131 appearances for Atletico Madrid across competitions. He has scored 34 goals for the Madrid club and provided 18 assists, winning one La Liga title.

What Ilkay Gundogan said about role Xavi played in joining Barcelona?

Ilkay Gundogan has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer. In Gundogan, the Blaugrana have completed the signing of one of the best midfielders in the world on a free swoop.

Gundogan recently spoke about the chat he had with Blaugrana manager Xavi before joining the club. Speaking about his decision to leave the Cityzens and arrive at the Camp Nou, the German midfielder said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“First of all, he made his ideas very clear. It’s a lot like what I’ve done with Manchester City. His direct manner, his character, made me reflect on myself and him, also how he played. From the beginning, we had a very good connection."

Gundogan added:

“Xavi appreciates that I’m a versatile player. He has not told me about a specific position, but I think I can combine with different players and in different positions.”

Apart from being a phenomenal midfielder, Gundogan has the uncanny ability to find the back of the net regularly. That was recently evident in the FA Cup final, where the German netted both goals in City's 2-1 win as Pep Guardiola's men claimed their first continental treble.

Hence, fans can expect the player to become a key player for Barcelona during the 2023-24 season and beyond.