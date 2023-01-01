Atletico Madrid plot surprise move for PSG midfielder - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Goal, Atletico are keen on bringing the 25-year-old Spaniard to the Wanda Metropolitano to bolster their capabilities in midfield.

He could be a replacement for Thomas Partey, who left the Spanish capital to join Premier League giants Arsenal in 2020.

Soler has been a critical player for PSG since joining the club in 2022 from Spanish club Valencia.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia are both appreciated by Atlético de Madrid.



A departure for Sarabia from PSG is not ruled out, but Atleti need cash and will not take action without the departure of João Félix.



[🎖️: @goal] Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia are both appreciated by Atlético de Madrid.A departure for Sarabia from PSG is not ruled out, but Atleti need cash and will not take action without the departure of João Félix.[🎖️: @LeMechenoua ❗️ Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia are both appreciated by Atlético de Madrid. 🇪🇸A departure for Sarabia from PSG is not ruled out, but Atleti need cash and will not take action without the departure of João Félix.[🎖️: @LeMechenoua, @goal] https://t.co/Ho3qLsEb7J

The Spanish midfielder took no time to adjust to the new system in the French capital, having five goal involvements in 13 appearances.

Despite his success at PSG, Soler has found it challenging to find a place in the starting lineup. This could play a significant role in his departure if and when Atletico comes knocking with a decent offer.

Before he arrived at the Parc des Princes, Atletico offered Valencia £25 million to sign Soler. Still, the Spaniard joined the French giants on a low offer of £17 million plus add-ons.

Stats24 @_Stats24



- Kylian Mbappe

- Neymar

- Lionel Messi

- Achraf Hakimi

- Carlos Soler Most goals for PSG in all competitions this season- Kylian Mbappe- Neymar- Lionel Messi- Achraf Hakimi- Carlos Soler Most goals for PSG in all competitions this season 💪1⃣9⃣⚽️ - Kylian Mbappe1⃣5⃣⚽️ - Neymar 1⃣2⃣⚽️ - Lionel Messi 3⃣⚽️ - Achraf Hakimi 3⃣⚽️ - Carlos Soler https://t.co/HGHeQ693Kd

The report also mentioned that the French club would not stand in the way of his departure if an interested party, including Atletico Madrid, made a decent offer.

PSG are also ready to let him go in the upcoming winter transfer window, should Atletico Madrid make their first move public.

Soler would be an excellent addition to Diego Simeone's side and could help Atletico challenge for the La Liga title race more boldly. The deal could also guarantee more playing time for the young Spaniard, who is in fine touch right now.

PSG superstar Neymar promises Champions League title in 2023

PSG superstar Neymar has promised the club's fans that he will help lead the team to victory in the Champions League in 2023.

Wishing his fans a happy new year, Neymar promised to 'hunt down' all the titles in the coming year with PSG. He said via Twitter:

"I will spend the end of the year here, training to pursue my goals with PSG: the French championship and the Champions League. Either way, we'll hunt them all down."

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ : « Je vais passer la fin de l'année ici, à m'entraîner pour poursuivre mes objectifs avec le PSG: le championnat de France et la Ligue des Champions. De toute façon, on les chassera tous. » 🤞 Neymar Jr: « Je vais passer la fin de l'année ici, à m'entraîner pour poursuivre mes objectifs avec le PSG: le championnat de France et la Ligue des Champions. De toute façon, on les chassera tous. » 🤞 Neymar Jr 🇧🇷 : « Je vais passer la fin de l'année ici, à m'entraîner pour poursuivre mes objectifs avec le PSG: le championnat de France et la Ligue des Champions. De toute façon, on les chassera tous. » 🤞🏆 https://t.co/SCPoaPL80G

Neymar's commitment to the club will come as welcome news to PSG fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their maiden Champions League title.

With Neymar leading the charge along with World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, PSG will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League this season.

Poll : 0 votes