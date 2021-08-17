Atletico Madrid set to complete move for Juventus target - Reports

Juventus are reportedly set to miss out on long-term target Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina star has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri in recent months but looks set to join La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

According to ilBianconero, Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Fiorentina over a move for the Serbian striker. Vlahovic has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs this summer and enjoyed a terrific 2020-21 campaign with Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2018. The striker struggled to make an impact during his first two seasons with the club as he scored just six goals in 40 appearances in Serie A.

The 21-year-old, however, has developed into one of the top strikers in the Italian league over the last year. He found the back of the net 21 times in 37 appearances in the league for Fiorentina last season.

🚨 Atlético de Madrid has reached an agreement with ACF Fiorentina to sign Dusan Vlahovic for a fee of around €70m, according to ‘Corriére dello Sport’. pic.twitter.com/ZZIb7PLJ8d — World of Football (@Infogenuino) August 17, 2021

Juventus were reportedly keen to sign the Serbian as the Italian giants are eager to sign a striker to provide competition and back-up for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. Juventus have struggled to sign many of their top transfer targets this summer due to the club's poor financial situation.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to build on their La Liga triumph from last season by bolstering their attack this summer. The club parted ways with Diego Costa last week and will therefore look to replace the Spaniard by signing Dusan Vlahovic.

Atletico Madrid reportedly had their first two bids for the striker rejected by Fiorentina. The Spanish giants are confident that a third offer worth €70 million should be enough to convince Fiorentina to sell their star player.

Juventus will need to sign a top-quality midfielder during the summer transfer window

Juventus are yet to make any big-money signings this summer due to their current financial situation. The club's midfield has been a source of concern for the hierarchy and new boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus are one of the clubs interested in Dusan Vlahovic. Fiorentina want €50m to sell him. [La Repubblica] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/UOW4aDuMOI — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) April 2, 2021

Juventus have been linked with a move for the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar this summer. The Old Lady could look to bring Miralem Pjanic back to Turin on a season-long loan before the end of the transfer window as the Bosnian has become an outcast at Barcelona.

