"Bad news came again" - Rivaldo offers advise to Neymar amid PSG exit rumors

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has advised compatriot Neymar to swap Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a genuine UEFA Champions League contender.

The former Barcelona superstar made a splendid start to his season with Les Parisiens. He scored 11 times and provided nine assists from 14 Ligue 1 appearances in the first half of the season.

However, things started falling apart for Neymar after he returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was far from his best before suffering a serious ankle injury last month.

While the Brazilian has been ruled out for the rest of the season, PSG have crashed out of the Champions League in his absence. Many fans have thus called for the club to ship him, as well as Lionel Messi, out.

Rivaldo reckons parting ways might be the best option for both the player and the club. The Barcelona great, though, has ruled out a return to Brazil for the superstar, writing in his Betfair column:

"Bad news came again for Neymar with his ankle injury forcing surgery and a long break, which could mean the end of this season for him. His potential exit from PSG was already being considered but I think the club's elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League may mean he will leave."

"PSG may want to start a new chapter and the same is true for Neymar. At 31, he is unlikely to return to Brazilian soccer yet, despite speculation in the press, because his ambitions are still very big."

Rivaldo is positive that the 31-year-old can achieve his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or, but believes he has to join a genuine Champions League contender for the same.

"I am a fan of Neymar and still think that he can win the Champions League again and claim the Ballon d'Or," the Brazilian legend wrote. "Messi did it at 35 and other players over 30 have done it too, so he needs to remember this goal and choose his next club well."

"Signing for a club that is a contender to win the Champions League and has a good structure will help him in his pursuit of these goals. But for now, it is time to recover well from his injury and come back stronger, as he vowed to do in his social media message this week."

Les Parisiens are reportedly planning a squad overhaul following their latest Champions League exit and the former Santos man is among those who could be sold.

Where could PSG superstar Neymar go next?

PSG made the Brazilian the most expensive player in the history of football when they paid €222 million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017. Although they are unlikely to be able to recoup such an amount, they could still demand a hefty sum as the player has two more years remaining on his deal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN 👀 https://t.co/7WzlaQSInH

Taking the forward's wages into account as well, there are not many clubs that can afford to sign him. However, Chelsea have been mooted as a potential option for him. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly held a meeting to discuss a potential transfer for the superstar last month.

