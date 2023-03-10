PSG have stunning 8-man target list ready as they plan squad overhaul after Champions League exit - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly intend to react to their UEFA Champions League elimination by making major changes to their squad in the summer and have an impressive eight-man target list ready.

Les Parisiens faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 with hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals. However, things did not go according to plan for them as they suffered a 3-0 defeat on aggregate, thus crashing out of the competition.

PSG's failure to get past the Champions League Round of 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons has left club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi infuriated. The Qatari executive is running out of patience with manager Christophe Galtier and football advisor Luis Campos.

In search of solutions to the Parisians' situation, Campos has seemingly decided to initiate a squad overhaul at the end of the season. A stunning list of eight players the club could sign in the summer has emerged in the media.

The French giants are expected to sign Milan Skriniar, a long-term target, on a free transfer from Inter Milan. According to L'Equipe (via Foot Mercato), they are on the lookout for another central defender, with Villarreal's Pau Torres identified as a potential recruit.

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has emerged as a transfer target for PSG ahead of the summer. However, he could prove to be an unfeasible target as he recently signed a contract with the Dutch club until 2027.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone is thus regarded as an alternative to Sangare. Either way, Les Parisiens have set their eyes on bolstering their options in midfield this summer.

In attack, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is said to be a top target for the Parc des Princes outfit. They could also rekindle their interest in Olympique Lyonnais' Ryan Cherki, who they tried to sign in January.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) Luis Campos is trying to convince Victor Osimhen to join PSG this summer. Campos has already met with the player's agent in Paris in recent days. ) Luis Campos is trying to convince Victor Osimhen to join PSG this summer. Campos has already met with the player's agent in Paris in recent days. @Tanziloic (🌕) Luis Campos is trying to convince Victor Osimhen to join PSG this summer. Campos has already met with the player's agent in Paris in recent days. @Tanziloic 🇳🇬🚨

Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen is also a target for PSG, but he reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League. Campos is claimed to have recently held a meeting with the Nigerian's agent to convince him to change his mind. Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is viewed as an alternative.

PSG also expected to ship players out

A major squad overhaul would require PSG to make room in their squad by shipping out several existing players. The Parisians are keen to part ways with loanees Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Parades, and Julian Draxler, while offers will be considered for Carlos Soler and Juan Bernat.

The departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar would allow them more financial leeway. Meanwhile, Les Parisiens are yet to decide whether or not to make Hugo Ekitike's loan move permanent, as per the report.

