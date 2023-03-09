Nasser Al-Khelaifi ‘angry’ with Christophe Galtier after UCL exit as ex-PSG boss linked with stunning return: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly fuming with Christophe Galtier after the side's disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a potential return to the club following their 2-0 (3-0) aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 8).

Galtier's side were beaten home and away by Bayern and failed to score a single goal during the last 16 tie. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (61') and Serge Gnabry (89') were on the scoresheet on Wednesday night. There was already pressure on the French coach heading into the encounter with the Bavarians due and his men have now lost six games this year.

According to Relevo, Al-Khelaifi was angry about PSG's performance against Bayern. Moreover, he did not like what he saw on the pitch at all and Galtier's decision-making frustrated the Qatari businessman.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive You're the owners of PSG:



Coupe de France

Champions League



Do you sack Christophe Galtier? 🤔 You're the owners of PSG:Coupe de FranceChampions LeagueDo you sack Christophe Galtier? 🤔 🚨 You're the owners of PSG:❌ Coupe de France❌ Champions LeagueDo you sack Christophe Galtier? 🤔 https://t.co/B8qJp0vZoh

Galtier's job is under threat, and a meeting is set to be held today (March 9) to decide whether he should continue as Parisian boss. The fact that PSG are eight points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 may not be enough to save the French coach.

Al-Khelaifi wants an immediate change of manager and their former coach Tuchel is under consideration. It is said that the German still holds a good relationship with the Parisians' president. However, it is yet to be seen whether he will accept a return to the Parc des Princes.

Tuchel was sacked in December 2020 despite taking the French giants to the Champions League final that same year. He also lifted the Ligue 1 title twice during his two seasons in the French capital.

The German manager headed to Chelsea following his dismissal and immediately led the Blues to the Champions League trophy in 2021. However, he has been out of management since last September after he was fired by the Premier League club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has no regrets over PSG move despite the club's Champions League woes

Donnarumma (middle) still proud to be at the Parc des Princes.

Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021 on a free transfer. The Italian goalkeeper has managed to displace Keylor Navas as the Parisians' first-choice shot-stopper.

However, on the same night that the Ligue 1 giants were sent packing from the Champions League, his former side Milan advanced to the quarterfinals. The Rossoneri beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on aggregate to seal their place in the next round.

Despite this, Donnarumma has no regrets about heading to the Parc des Princes in 2021. He told Sky Sports following the defeat to Bayern:

"We are disappointed, we are angry — it’s very disappointing to go out of the Champions League. I’ve no regrets or doubts on my choice to join Paris Saint-Germain. Never had doubts. Happy for Milan? Yes, but I’m so proud to be at PSG."

Donnarumma has three years left on his contract but is reportedly a target for Italian heavyweights Juventus. He has featured 60 times across competitions during his time with the Parisians, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes