Juventus could turn to PSG superstar if they sell 32-year-old this summer - Reports

Juventus could reportedly look to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Wojciech Szczesny's replacement in the summer. The Italian shot-stopper is no longer deemed untouchable at the Parc des Princes.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Szczesny will consider leaving the Allianz Stadium in the summer if Juve do not play in cup competitions next season. Tottenham Hotspur have been touted as potential suitors.

If the veteran Pole does leave the Old Lady, they could look to sign an Italian goalkeeper as his replacement. PSG stopper Donnarumma, 24, has always been admired by Massimiliano Allegri's side. Moreover, he's not having the best of seasons with the Parisians. He has made the odd mistake, keeping 12 clean sheets in 35 appearances across competitions.

Hence, PSG no longer deem the Italian as untouchable. If he were to leave the Parc des Princes, a return to Italian football is most likely. Transfermarkt value Donnarumma at €50 million, and Juventus can expect to pay even more given his age profile. They may consider using Szczesny in their attempts to sign him.

The new hierarchy at the Bianconeri are not adverse to long-term investments. and Donnarumma fits the bill. However, they're also keeping tabs on cheaper alternatives such as Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario and Atalanta loanee Marco Carnesecchi.

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery would like to have seen PSG's Kylian Mbappe at Allianz Arena

Mbappe is set to face Bayern in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday (March 8). The French forward could only feature from the bench in the first leg that ended 1-0 for the Bavarians at the Parc des Princes.

Ribery, who spent most of his career with Bayern, winning the 2013 Champions League, has admitte that d he would have liked to see Mbappe at his former club, telling Sport BILD:

"It would have been good to see Mbappetat Bayern Munich. But that’s life. There is never a guarantee of signing a player."

Mbappe's stock grew as one of Europe's deadliest finishers during his youth days at AS Monaco.

He scored 27 goals in 60 games across competitions for Les Rouge et Blanc. Interest in him was sky-high in 2018, but he decided to join PSG for €180 million. He has gone on to bag 201 goals in 247 games across all competitions at the Parc des Princes.

