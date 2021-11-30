Ballon d'Or 2021: Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski make it to the top 10

The Ballon d'Or 2021 winner is set to be announced later tonight with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski all making the top 10.

France Football has been releasing 5 names periodically since the evening and it has already revealed players ranked from 11-30 in this year's Ballon d'Or. The Ballon d'Or rankings which have been revealed so far are:

29: César Azpilicueta

29: Luka Modric

26: Nicolo Barella

26: Rúben Dias

26: Gerard Moreno

25: Phil Foden

24: Pedri

23: Harry Kane

21: Bruno Fernandes

21: Lautaro Martínez

20: Riyad Mahrez

19: Mason Mount

18: Simon Kjaer

17: Luis Súarez

16: Neymar

15: Raheem Sterling

14: Leonardo Bonucci

13: Giorgio Chiellini

12: Romelu Lukaku

11: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could consider himself unlucky to miss out on the top 10 after he enjoyed a stupendous goalscoring year. Other slightly surprising ranks include Ruben Dias at 26, Simon Kjaer at 18 and Raheem Sterling at 15.

The top 10 is a star studded list, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Kante, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma making it.

Lionel Messi is the strong favorite to win it, but he will face stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho. Although Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the top 10, it looks highly unlikely that he will make it to the top 5.

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne

🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma

🇮🇹 Jorginho

🇫🇷 N’Golo Kanté

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Lewandowski set to battle it out for Ballon d'Or 2021

Dinamo Kiev v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

While the likes of Jorginho, Kante, Salah and Benzema are all in with a shout, the 2 clear frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or award are Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Robert Lewandowski has been in stunning goalscoring form and was robbed off the award last year. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, played a starring role at the 2021 Copa America and could be winning his 7th Ballon d'Or award tonight.

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

While the likes of Messi and Ronaldo have usually been well clear of their competition over the last decade, this time it has been much more closely fought. Will Lionel Messi claim his 7th Ballon d'Or award or will Lewandowski win his first one?

