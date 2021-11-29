Ballon d'Or 2021: Rankings from 21 to 25 revealed

France Football unveiled the second set of the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings on Twitter. Manchester City talent Phil Foden has been ranked 25th in his first appearance on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Barcelona starlet and 2021 Golden Boy award winner Pedri has been ranked just above him at 24th in the standings.

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has finished in 23rd place in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 21st-place has been shared by Lautaro Martinez of Inter and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

Earlier, Luka Modric and Cesar Azpilicueta shared 29th rank on the 2021 Ballon d'Or standings. The likes of Nicolo Barella, Gerard Moreno and Ruben Dias were ranked 26th-place as well.

There are still plenty of players waiting to be ranked in the race for the Ballon d'Or. As such, the excitement continues to build-up ahead of the red carpet event at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

