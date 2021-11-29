Ballon d'Or 2021: Rankings of Neymar, Mason Mount and 3 players revealed 

France Football have unveiled the rankings from 16 to 20 for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Manchester City and Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez made it to 20th-place on the rankings on the back of his excellent display last season.

Mason Mount, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in May, finished 19th in his first ever Ballon d'Or appearance. Meanwhile, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has been ranked 18th on the list after a remarkable Euro 2020 campaign. Atletico Madrid marksman Luis Suarez occupies 17th-place on the list.

Notably, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar failed to break into the top-15 as he was ranked 16th in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Earlier, Luka Modric and Cesar Azpilicueta shared 29th-place for the award, while Nicolo Barella, Gerard Moreno and Ruben Dias were ranked 26th. Generational talents Phil Foden and Pedri were named 25th and 24th respectively.

Harry Kane finished in 23rd-place, with Bruno Fernandes and Lautaro Martinez sharing 21st-place above him.

The countdown is on to determine the top 10 for the award, which is expected to be filled with some star names.

