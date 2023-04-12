"Barça is his home, where he has to be" - Ex-Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman urges his former club to re-sign PSG's Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona manager and midfielder Ronald Koeman wants the Blaugrana to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window.

Koeman took charge of Barcelona in a largely unsuccessful stint from 2020 to 2021. Despite winning the Copa del Rey in the 2021-21 season, he failed to have an impact in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League during the Catalan's transitional period.

The Dutchman only won 39 of his 67 games in charge before being dismissed in October of 2021. He was replaced by current manager Xavi Hernandez, who has managed to turn the club's fortunes around.

Barcelona are likely to win the league this year as they currently have a 13-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They would be boosted by the return of Lionel Messi this summer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly unhappy at PSG, with Les Parisiens being knocked out in the Champions League Round of 16. He has also been subjected to jeers and boos from his own supporters.

Reports claim that both Barcelona and Lionel Messi are both open to a transfer this summer, with the Argentine refusing to extend his two-year contract with PSG.

Koeman recently said at a press conference (via AS):

"Messi is the best player in the world. The one who can have him will be stronger. I lived closely to his departure from Barça and it was a very bad day. I'm surprised to see him with yet another shirt."

"Barça is his home, where he has to be. It was not good that the board did not let him continue. I don't know what Leo thinks and how the issue is. And if it is possible because I know that Barça has its problems. It was a shame he left, but he has to be here."

Lionel Messi left the Blaugrana for PSG ahead of the 2021-22 season due to the club's financial issues. He plied his trade for 17 seasons at the Nou Camp, scoring 672 goals in just 778 appearances. The Argentine also won every trophy on offer with the Blaugrana, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski hopes PSG superstar Lionel Messi returns to the Blaugrana

Robert Lewandowski is hopeful that Messi will return to Barcelona in the summer transfer window amid reports suggesting the move is likely to happen. He said at a charity event (via The Times of India):

"Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible. We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

Lewandowski has made a successful start to his Catalan career since joining from Bayern Munich at the start of the season. He has scored 27 goals in 36 appearances and would form a deadly partnership up front with Messi if the Argentine was to return.

