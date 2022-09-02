Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay releases statement on future amid rumors of Chelsea move

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has decided to stay at the Nou Camp amidst speculation he may join Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

The Dutch attacker has made a statement about his future in which he has confirmed that he will be staying at Barca.

He tweeted:

"I have decided to stay at Barça! Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success."

Reports had claimed that the former Manchester United attacker was interested in joining Chelsea.

The Blues were said to be weighing up a move for the Dutchman as Thomas Tuchel looked to bolster his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

However, Depay's Barca teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to become a new Chelsea player.

The Gabonese striker's departure opens the door for Depay to have more game time at the Nou Camp.

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward had fallen down the pecking order in Xavi Hernandez's side, behind Aubameyang and new signing Robert Lewandowski.

The Dutchman arrived at Barcelona from Lyon last summer on a free transfer with his contract with the Ligue 1 side having expired.

He made 38 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and contributing two assists.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward has a year left remaining on his current deal at the Nou Camp and looks likely to become a free agent next summer.

Reports had emerged that Depay had said his goodbyes to Barcelona teammates but not manager Xavi.

The Dutch forward is said to have grown dissatisfied with his coach's treatment.

Chelsea's signing of Barcelona striker Aubameyang likely ended interest in Depay

Aubameyang will reunite with Tuchel

The Blues had long desired a new centre-forward signing following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan.

Timo Werner also rejoined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal which left Tuchel lacking in options in attack.

Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling have been used in false 9 roles but not wholly having too much success in the position.

Tuchel has gone for a striker he knows all about from his time coaching the Gabonese striker at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang bagged 79 goals in 95 appearances under the German tactician and has proven Premier League experience.

Meanwhile, Depay also has prior in the Premier League, having been at Manchester United for two seasons.

The Dutchman was less of a success and perhaps Aubameyang's proven Premier League pedigree has seen the Blues sign him instead of Depay.

Edited by Matthew Guyett