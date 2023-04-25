Barcelona boss Xavi keeps cards close to his chest when quizzed about coaching PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi was giving nothing away when asked about potentially coaching Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi.

Messi, 35, is being linked with a sensational return to the Camp Nou with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring at the end of the season. The Argentine icon left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract.

Reports have claimed that Messi is likely to end up reuniting with Xavi at Barcelona in the summer. The latter was about the potential of coaching his former teammate, to which he responded (via Barcacentre):

"Training Messi? They are hypotheses. We are focused on La Liga, nothing else. I like to talk about Leo; we have a very good relationship. ... But now it's time for Rayo."

Xavi was speaking ahead of his side's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (April 26). The Blaugrana will look to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games when they visit the Estadio de Vallecas.

Barca are racing towards their first league title since 2018-19. Messi was captain of the Blaugrana at the time and ended that season as the top goalscorer with 36 goals.

Speculation has grown over his future at PSG, with talks over a contract renewal stalling. He has not played under Xavi but played alongside him during Barca's period of dominance from 2004 to 2015. The duo won seven titles together before Xavi departed for Qatar outfit Al-Sadd.

PSG's Lionel Messi heralded Barcelona's Xavi as best player in Spanish history

Messi (left) hailed Xavi as the best player in Spanish football history.

Xavi brought an end to his Barcelona playing career in 2015 after 16 illustrious seasons with the club.

He made 767 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 27 assists. The Spaniard won four UEFA Champions League, eight La Liga and three Copa del Rey trophies.

Messi paid tribute to his longtime former teammate in 2015 when Xavi was leaving the Blaugrana (via Eurosport):

“Xavi, it’s difficult to describe him as a player – everybody in the world knows what he can do on the field."

Messi went on to discuss Xavi's style of play and how he enjoyed playing alongside the Spaniard:

“He’s a player who dictates the rhythm of the game; he can put the ball where he wants; he reads the game excellently. It’s been a pleasure to play alongside him for so long and to be able to enjoy his football – not just in games but in training sessions as well."

The PSG attacker concluded by deeming Xavi the best player in the history of Spanish football:

“He is the best player in the history of Spanish football – I think that says everything.”

Xavi has returned to Camp Nou as manager and has his side close to sealing the La Liga title. It may not be too long before he's reunited with the PSG forward at Barcelona.

