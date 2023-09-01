Barcelona-bound Joao Cancelo receives last-minute offer to join Champions League club as deadline day drama strikes: Reports 

Barcelona-bound star Joao Cancelo has reportedly received a last-minute offer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, as per Barca Universal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on August 28 that the La Liga outfit agreed to a loan deal with Manchester City for the defender.

It has been rumored for some time now that Cancelo is unable to complete the transfer due to Barcelona's Fair Play issues. Furthermore, the player is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to join the Spanish league champions from last year.

Should the Bavarian outfit hijack the deal, Cancelo would be no stranger to German football. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich. During his stay, the full-back made 21 appearances, scoring one goal and providing six assists across all competitions.

After falling out of favor at the Etihad, a transfer to one of Europe's top clubs was always on the cards for the 29-year-old defender. Although primarily a right-back, Pep Guardiola has utilized the Portugal international on the opposite flank when needed.

After joining Manchester City from Juventus in 2019, Cancelo has played 154 games for the Cityzens. He won the UEFA Champions League once and the Premier League thrice, among other honors at the Etihad.

As we approach the close of the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the Catalan club can get Cancelo's signing over the line.

Joan Laporta steps forward to help Barcelona complete Joao Cancelo signing - Reports

Joao Cancelo (via Getty Images)

Several reports have confirmed that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed to a season-long loan move involving Joao Cancelo. However, the player's signing was delayed owing to the Catalan club's financial difficulties.

According to Marca, Libero Football Finance was supposed to provide the La Liga champions with funds to sign and register players. However, these funds are taking longer than expected and fresh reports claim that club president Joan Laporta has now dipped into his pockets to complete the deal.

Therefore, the abovementioned report claims that the completion and announcement of the Portugal international's loan deal is imminent. Should the move go through before the transfer window shuts tonight (September 1), Cancelo will complete a return to Spanish football. He previously played for Valencia CF, where he managed 91 appearances across all competitions.