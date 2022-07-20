Barcelona and Chelsea receive transfer boost as 23-year-old trains away from teammates ahead of potential departure

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui's decision of excusing Jules Kounde from team training has boosted Barcelona and Chelsea's aspirations of signing the centre-back. Both teams are eager to strengthen their backline and have their sights set on the France international.

The Blues lost two of their key centre-backs, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, at the start of the month. Rudiger left the club to join Real Madrid as a free agent, while Christensen opted to join Barca for free.

Chelsea have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but there could be a couple more recruitments, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that Presnel Kimpembe and Kounde are both on their radar.

On the other hand, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently claimed that the Blaugrana would now prioritize signing defenders (via Barca Universal) and that up to six names were under consideration.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Player in talks with both Barcelona [Xavi, still pushing] and Chelsea. #FCB



Sevilla want €65m.



More: Chelsea have told Sevilla they will return soon with a new bid for Jules Koundé, after first one refused 24h ago [€55m add-ons included].Player in talks with both Barcelona [Xavi, still pushing] and Chelsea.Sevilla want €65m.More: youtube.com/watch?v=froJAK… Chelsea have told Sevilla they will return soon with a new bid for Jules Koundé, after first one refused 24h ago [€55m add-ons included]. 🔵 #CFCPlayer in talks with both Barcelona [Xavi, still pushing] and Chelsea. 🔴 #FCB Sevilla want €65m.More: youtube.com/watch?v=froJAK… https://t.co/XfE1fkPA6M

Football. London understands that both clubs are interested in Kounde, meaning the fact that the Frenchman did not train with the squad should boost both their hopes of signing the player.

The outlet, however, believes that Barca are the underdogs in this chase and are racing against time to complete the transfer.

Generally, clubs tend to protect their assets ahead of a high-profile transfer, often excusing them from training sessions. The fact that Kounde missed Sevilla's training session could mean that a potential transfer is on the horizon.

The 23-year-old, who is seen as one of the best defenders in La Liga, has been with Sevilla since 2019. Kounde has since featured in 133 matches for them across competitions, scoring nine goals and winning a UEFA Europa League.

Settling down at Chelsea would be a challenge for Barcelona-target Kounde

Jules Kounde is an exceptional player, but adjusting to new surroundings is a challenge for even the best of them.

If he ends up joining the Blues, he will have to get accustomed to a new living situation, a new city, new teammates, a vastly different league and a new system.

Thiago Silva has proven that hitting the ground running is indeed possible at Chelsea, but it might be easier for Kounde to do so at Barcelona.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Jules Kounde completed more dribbles (24) than Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger combined (22) in the league last season 🤤 Jules Kounde completed more dribbles (24) than Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger combined (22) in the league last season https://t.co/BVi7X5aiag

Kounde would need to adjust there as well, but he would at least know the ins and outs of the league and its players. The cultural differences would be minimal and the climate will not be vastly different.

Unless the youngster is eager to explore a new country and play for a more financially stable club, it might make sense for him to pick Barcelona and continue building his legacy in La Liga.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far