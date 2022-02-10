Barcelona confident 2 key players will pen contract extensions: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly confident of extending the contracts of two key members of their squad.

Ronald Araujo and Gavi have been regular fixtures in Barcelona squads in recent times, with manager Xavi Hernandez a huge admirer of both talents.

The pair were both on the scoresheet last Sunday as their side defeated arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in a pulsating affair.

But the duo's futures at the Nou Camp have been under speculation with both players' contracts running out in 2023. Given the debacle behind Ousmane Dembele's rejection of a contract renewal, SPORT are reporting the pair will soon put terms to paper on extending their stay at Barca.

Reports suggest the Catalan giants' negotiations with both Araujo and Gavi have been well advanced for quite some time despite rumours of interest from other clubs

Particularly with recent headlines suggesting Araujo could be set to move to Premier League side Chelsea, Xavi will be keen to tie the 22-year-old Uruguayan down to a new deal.

Araujo had reportedly been considering his options as the side were unable to meet his wage demands. But now the club look set to offer the defender a more enticing renewal.

For Gavi, the Spanish midfielder has been linked most recently with a move to Premier league giants Liverpool. The 17-year-old has 18 months left on his deal and there have been suggestions that Jurgen Klopp is interested in activating the player's £42 million contract clause.

But Sport suggest the pair are looking to be success stories at Barcelona rather than move on. The transfer rumors surrounding their futures will likely be used by their agents to test Barca's resolve in negotiating new terms.

Barcelona's poor approach to transfer bussiness

Dembele has turned down a new deal at Nou Camp.

In recent times Barcelona's transfer business has been tainted by poor negotiating deals that have led to the club paying over the odds for players.

Ousmane Dembele cost the side an astounding £96 million from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. The French winger has only managed 87 La Liga appearances since his arrival and his rejection of a new deal has only furthered criticism of the deal.

His France teammate Antoine Griezmann was signed from Atletico Madrid back in 2019 for £107.7 million but then subsequently departed back to Atletico in 2021 for £34.4 million.

Another deal that came under immense scrutiny was the signing of Phillipe Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018 for £146 million. The Brazilian midfielder never hit the ground running at the Nou Camp and is now on-loan at Aston Villa.

It is fair to say Barcelona's transfer business has been one of contention and they will need to get things right in negotiating the futures of Gavi and Araujo.

