Barcelona confident of extending contract of PSG and Chelsea target - Reports

Barcelona are confident of extending the contract of PSG and Chelsea target Pau Cubarsi. That's according to a report by Spanish outlet Sport (via PSG Talk), which claims that the Catalan giants are convinced that they can tie the defender to a new contract before the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

It goes without mentioning that Cubarsi has been one of the biggest revelations in La Liga so far this season. The 17-year-old made his debut appearance for Xavi Hernandez's side during a Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas de Salamanca back in January.

Cubarsi impressed with his rock-solid performance after coming on in the 46th minute and he hasn't looked back since then. He's now established himself as a vital cog in the Blaugrana's defense and has been a regular in the starting line up in recent weeks.

Thanks to his brilliant displays, multiple clubs have started keeping tabs on the Spaniard. According to Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of those clubs. The Parisians have been reported to have sent a scout to watch the defender and his colleague Lamine Yamal during Barcelona's recent Champions League clash with Napoli. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the player.

Meanwhile, the story mentioned that the Catalan giants are working actively to ensure they tie the youngster to a new deal before the season runs out. In the new deal, the club plans to revise his release clause. As per reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the new release clause is expected to be worth €1 billion.

So far this season, Pau Cubarsi has made 13 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording one assist to his name. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

Barcelona and PSG set for massive Champions League face-off

The Catalan giants saw off Napoli in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League to secure their passage into the finals. PSG also outclassed Real Sociedad to book their spot. Interestingly, the two sides have been drawn against each other for a spot in the semifinals.

Their first meeting will take place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10, while their second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday April 16 at the Blaugrana's temporary home stadium at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

That said, the two clubs will be busy this weekend as they return to league action after the international break. Barcelona will go head-to-head with Las Palmas in La Liga today (Saturday, March 30), while PSG will square it off with Olympic Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, March 31.