Barcelona confirm return of 30-year-old star for La Liga clash with Celta Vigo

Barcelona have confirmed Marc-Andre ter Stegen's return after including him in their matchday squad to face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday.

The German goalkeeper missed their 2-1 win over Real Betis at the weekend through illness as Neto came in for him in goal. However, ahead of their penultimate home game of the season, Ter Stegen has been deemed fit and recalled into the matchday squad.

Manager Xavi is expected to reinstate him between the sticks and relegate second-choice Neto back to the bench despite a strong performance last time out.

Ter Stegen's fitness has been a cause for concern lately, as the 30-year-old is also confirmed to miss Germany's UEFA Nations League fixtures next month.

Once considered among the best goalkeepers, Ter Stegen has had his form noticeably decline in recent years. He has also received a lot of flak for his erroneous performances this season.

Xavi could also make some changes to his attacking vanguard, with Ansu Fati likely to get a chance to start his first league game since November. The 19-year-old returned from a lengthy hamstring injury layoff at the start of the month and has only played 15 minutes in two league games since then.

Barcelona looking to secure second spot in La Liga

Barcelona have climbed their way up the La Liga rankings under Xavi, going from seventh position at the time of his arrival to second.

However, they are yet to seal a top-two finish, with Sevilla just four points behind them in third place. The Blaugrana will have to win their next two games unless the Andalusians drop points before the final matchday.

However, it's worth mentioning that Barcelona have beaten Celta Vigo just once in their last four clashes, drawing the reverse 3-3 in Galicia in November.

Following their 2-1 defeat of Real Betis at the weekend, the Blaugrana have sealed their place in next season's UEFA Champions League. They will now look to end their otherwise underwhelming campaign on a strong note.

