Barcelona exploring possibility of signing Portuguese attacker on loan if Memphis Depay is sold: Reports

Barcelona is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Portuguese attacker Goncalo Guedes on loan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wolves if they sell Dutch international Memphis Depay, as per journalist Reshad Rahman.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Jorge Mendes is the one that put the name of Guedes on the table. Barça does not want to take over 100% of his wages, but just a part of it (loan deal). @carpetasFCB #Transfers Jorge Mendes is the one that put the name of Guedes on the table. Barça does not want to take over 100% of his wages, but just a part of it (loan deal). @gerardromero ❗️Jorge Mendes is the one that put the name of Guedes on the table. Barça does not want to take over 100% of his wages, but just a part of it (loan deal). @gerardromero @carpetasFCB #Transfers 🇵🇹💰

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already reported that Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with Depay, offering a contract until 2028.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atléti



Memphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement sealed on fee around €3/4m to Barcelona, Depay is set to travel to Madrid for medicals soonMemphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement sealed on fee around €3/4m to Barcelona, Depay is set to travel to Madrid for medicals soon 🚨⚪️🔴 #AtlétiMemphis will sign a contract valid until June 2028. https://t.co/NvkEp4AD9N

Guedes has already spent a few years playing for another Spanish club, Valencia, on a season-long loan spell from PSG in 2018. After a successful loan stint, Guedes signed permanently for Valencia, scoring 36 goals and providing 30 assists in 167 appearances for the Spanish club.

In August 2022, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers signed Guedes on a five-year deal for £27.5 million. However, the Portuguese international is finding it difficult to get enough game time with the Wolves and is reportedly looking to move out.

Barcelona are said to be in the market for a new attacker, and Guedes is believed to be a top target for the Catalan club. Guedes’ versatility and ability to play on either wing or as a central forward would make him a valuable addition to Barcelona’s attack.

He is also known for his speed, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability, which would be a great asset to the team.

According to ESPN, the 26-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has spoken with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez about a possible transfer to Camp Nou.

The Portugal international is said to be interested in the move after failing to find regular game-time opportunities in the EPL and is particularly impressed with the plans and projects at the Spanish club.

The conclusion of what will happen to Guedes' potential transfer remains to be seen. However, it is clear that he is a highly-rated player who would be a great addition to Barcelona’s attack which already has the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and Pedri.

Barcelona close to securing new contracts for Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly confident of securing new contracts for defender Alejandro Balde and goalkeeper Inaki Pena in the coming weeks, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Club's plan is very clear: Balde contract, full priority as he's considered key player for present and future. Barcelona are confident to get Alejandro Balde and Iñaki Peña new contracts sealed very soon, in the next weeks. Talks are at final stages with both playersClub's plan is very clear: Balde contract, full priority as he's considered key player for present and future. Barcelona are confident to get Alejandro Balde and Iñaki Peña new contracts sealed very soon, in the next weeks. Talks are at final stages with both players 🔵🔴 #FCB Club's plan is very clear: Balde contract, full priority as he's considered key player for present and future. https://t.co/wcPAVazDfz

Talks with both players are said to be in the final stages. The Spanish club's priority is to secure a new contract for Balde, as he is considered a key player for the present and future.

The news of the extension of both players' contracts is positive for the club, as it will help them maintain stability in their squad and provide them with much-needed depth. The club is looking to build a strong team in the future, and these new contracts will be a step in the right direction.

Poll : 0 votes