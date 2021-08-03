Barcelona fear Chelsea are trying to unsettle their midfield sensation - Reports

Barcelona are worried that Chelsea are the club that are stalling Ilaix Moriba's contract talks at the moment, according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

The contract saga between Barcelona and Ilaix Moriba has been going on for over a month now. The two parties have failed to reach a middle ground with respect to the Spaniard's wage demands.

Barcelona are worried that Champions League winners Chelsea are the reason why Moriba is asking for a hefty wage amount. It is no surprise that the Blues are one of many clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona believe Chelsea or other European giants have told Moriba that they are willing to offer him his dream wages. Their offer could potentially be for this summer or the next when his contract at the Nou Camp expires.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Moriba double or triple his current wages at Barcelona. This is something only a Premier League club can afford in the current financial landscape.

Interest from Chelsea could mean the end of the road for Ilaix Moriba at Barcelona

Barcelona have made things absolutely clear with Ilaix Moriba: either he signs a new deal with the club or he won't be allowed to play for the first-team. This leaves the 18-year-old in a sticky situation.

Moriba is now left with just two options. One is for him to pen a new deal with Barcelona and continue his career in Spain. The second is to move to Chelsea with a guarantee of regular first-team opportunities.

The reason for the stalmate in contract talks is Barcelona do not think Moriba has established himself in the first-team as yet to warrant a hefty pay rise. The wage reportedly demanded by the player's agents could place him alongside his other, more established teammates.

Club president Joan Laporta recently came out and stated that the club is bigger than any current player. He said:

“If you do not want to renew, we have other solutions. What we don't want are players made at La Masia who don't want to renew. The club is above all.”

The ball is clearly in Chelsea's court at the moment. However, it will be interesting to see whether they sign the teenager this summer or wait until Moriba is available on a free transfer in 2022.

