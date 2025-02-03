Barcelona issue update on Gavi after midfielder suffered head injury against Alaves

Barcelona have provided an update on Gavi after the Spanish midfielder sustained a head injury in their latest LaLiga clash against Deportivo Alavés on Sunday, February 2. Despite an early setback, the visiting side returned with all three points, thanks to a 61-minute strike from Robert Lewandowski.

Gavi received a yellow card just seven minutes into the clash for committing a bad foul on Alaves defender Nahuel Tenaglia. Just moments later, the 20-year-old went up for a header with Tomás Conechny, which led to their heads colliding, resulting in both hitting the ground.

After suffering the blow, Gavi had to leave the pitch and was replaced by Fermín López in the 14th minute. Conechny, meanwhile, had to be stretchered off and was substituted off by Carlos Martín.

Following their 1-0 win over Deportivo Alavés, Barcelona president Joan Laporta assured fans that the midfielder is doing well and said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Okay, I just talked to him. It was a very strong blow, he wanted to keep playing, he told me. He's in the hospital and he's so good. It's been a scare, but the culés can have peace of mind."

Later, Barcelona issued a statement addressing Gavi's injury, mentioning that the midfielder was medically discharged to recover at home and that his situation would be further monitored. The statement read:

"During Sunday's match against Alavés, first-team player Gavi sustained a head injury but remained conscious. His medical tests came back normal, and he has been cleared to recover at home. He will continue to be monitored."

While nothing was specified about his return to the pitch, it remains to be seen if Gavi will feature in Barcelona's upcoming clash against Valencia in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey on February 6, at Mestalla Stadium.

Hansi Flick on Gavi's injury in Barcelona's 1-0 win against Alaves in LaLiga

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick addressed Gavi's head injury in their 1-0 win against Alaves in LaLiga, mentioning that the midfielder wanted to continue on the pitch even after the aerial collision. A video of the midfielder, the German manager, and the club doctor conversing moments after the injury was released by Movistar.

In the footage, the doctor asked Gavi (via Forbes):

"What day is it today?"

To which the La Masia graduate responded:

"I have no f*cking idea."

Gavi was then asked about the time by the doctor, which he answered correctly. The doctor then told Flick that the player had suffered a concussion. Following that the German manager told the midfielder:

"We have to be careful."

In the post-match press conference, Hansi Flick was asked about Gavi's potential return to the pitch. To which, he replied (via Barca Universal):

"I think in this case it’s not Gavi’s decision, it’s not my decision, it’s the doctor’s decision. And when he says, ‘No, no, we have to be careful, he has to get out, we have to take care of him,’ that’s what we did."

"What I can say now is that he is on his way home and everything is fine. Nothing happened, and that’s the good news. I know Gavi always wants to play, but in this case, yes, we have to take care of him," added Flick.

Gavi has registered two goals and three assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season.

