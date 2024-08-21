Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta sends message to Manchester City star as latter wins PFA PL Player of the Year award

Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta shared an encouraging message for Manchester City star Phil Foden after the youngster was named PFA PL Player of the Year on August 20.

The official Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) account shared Iniesta's message for Foden, where the Spaniard congratulated him for his achievement and incredible season. Iniesta also complimented Foden for playing enjoyable football.

"Hello Phil, I want to congratulate you on being chosen as the best player of last season in the Premier League. I have to tell you that as a fan whenever you're on the field, it's a synonym for enjoying football," Iniesta said.

Trending

"So, I want to congratulate you for the incredible season you had, for all the successes you are achieving and well, it's a joy for those of us watching to see a player like you on field. I wish you all the best and lots of luck for this season and for the future. A big hug for you," the Barcelona legend added.

Expand Tweet

Phil Foden's playing style has often been compared to that of Andres Iniesta, especially with both flourishing under Guardiola's guidance. The Englishman is also referred to as 'Stockport Iniesta' as a callback to the legendary midfielder.

Under the guidance of current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Iniesta had been key to Barca's historic treble-winning side in the 2008-09 season. He was part of one of the legendary midfield trios for the Catalan club alongside Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets.

Similarly, the Catalan coach has been able to bring the best out of Phil Foden since his breakthrough in the Manchester City senior team in 2017. Foden performed incredibly well for the Sky Blues last season, recording 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. He also won the Premier League title with City.

When Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared Barcelona duo Xavi and Iniesta to Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

In January 2024, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made an interesting comparison between midfielder duo Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne with Barcelona icons Xavi and Iniesta.

In De Bruyne's absence for a subsequent time (35 games) last season, Phil Foden played an important role in Manchester City's lineup as a central attacking midfielder. Guardiola believed even after De Bruyne's return, Foden could lead Man City to glory by playing with each other.

To describe a similar situation, the Spaniard recalled that during his time as a manager in Barcelona, many believed Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets could not play together due to their immense talent. Yet, Guardiola believed in his decision and played them together, spearheading one of the best midfield trios of all time.

"Always I am a big fan of the talent, why can't talent play together? When I arrived in Barcelona people said Xavi and Iniesta and [Sergio] Busquets could not play together, why not? It is really important to put a lot of talent there in the central positions," he said (via GOAL).

Xavi, Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets became key to Pep Guardiola's immensely successful stint at Catalunya, winning two Champions League, three La Ligas, two Copa Del Reys, three Spanish Super Cups, two European Super Cups, and two Club World Cups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback