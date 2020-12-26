Barcelona News Roundup: Barca favourites to sign Ligue 1 star, Pochettino wants Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and more: 26 December 2020

Paris Saint-Germain have registered an interest in one of Barcelona's top transfer targets but the Catalans are still favourites to sign him.

Barcelona registered a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid in their latest outing and will be looking at the upcoming fixture against SD Eibar as an opportunity to climb higher up the table. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 December 2020.

Barcelona deny interest in Shkodran Mustafi

Barcelona have been intermittently linked with Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona insiders have now dismissed the rumours which goes against Mustafi's agent Emre Ozturk's claims.

Emre Ozturk had recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption 'ready for meeting.' He later revealed to Spox that he was meeting with Camp Nou to talk about a potential move for Mustafi.

Barcelona insiders insist that meeting Ozturk was more of a "courtesy summit" and it was not in order to sign Mustafi from Arsenal. Barcelona are reportedly looking at bringing Eric Garcia back to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this week and is reportedly all set to make Mauricio Pochettino their new manager. His appointment will obviously have a telling impact on PSG's transfer plans.

Now, as per Daily Star, Mauricio Pochettino wants to reunite Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi's contract will expire in the summer and he is free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing from January.

Currently, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the only sides that are in the race to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain to rival Barcelona for Memphis Depay

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain will battle Barcelona to sign Olympique Lyon attacker Memphis Depay. Depay came very close to joining Barcelona in the summer and the club has made no secret of their interest in him.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain have now got in touch with Olympique Lyon to enquirabout Depay's availability. However, the report adds that Barcelona continue to be favourites to sign him as the Dutchman is also looking to move the Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona are yet to elect a new president and their transfer plans will be impacted by who takes charge at the top. Until then, we cannot be certain of anything.