Barcelona News Roundup: Barca keeping tabs on Ajax wonderkid, Catalans to block loan move for youngster and more: 26 October 2020

Barcelona have a big match coming up midweek against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. They are still reeling from their El Clasico defeat and have to get back on their feet right away. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 October 2020.

Umtiti and Frenkie De Jong discusses future

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong has been playing in a double pivot alongside Sergio Busquets in new manager Ronald Koeman's setup. He has now opened up on his preferred role ahead of Barcelona's clash with Juventus.

He said,

“I think in my nature as a player, I want to receive the ball early in the play and to set up the play. I think that’s more my style of play than waiting for the ball and receiving it up front, and touching the ball less.

“I think I feel more comfortable in the pivot position than high up front, but I can also play high up front. It doesn’t matter for me so much but, if I had to choose, I would rather play as a double pivot than, for example, as a mediapunta (false nine).”

Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti has admitted that he did hold talks with former club Lyon over a possible return but it was not a solid option. He says that he can't see himself at any other club than Barcelona. Speaking to Canal Football Club (via Barca Blaugranes), he said

“Lyon is my team, it is my city. It is the team that has given me the opportunity to play in Europe, in Barcelona and with the national team. There were talks with them during the transfer market, but there was never anything concrete. I don’t see myself in a club other than Barcelona. I have been clear with everyone on this issue.”

Advertisement

Umtiti: "I don't see myself at a club other than Barca. Last 2 years are the worst of my career. I have never worked so hard." pic.twitter.com/1Hfluh8IYE — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) October 25, 2020

Barcelona will block PSG loan move for Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig

Barcelona are reportedly set to block a January loan offer from Paris Saint-Germain for youngster Riqui Puig. Koeman had reportedly told Puig that he doesn't feature in his plans for the season. However, 21-year-old wasn't sold and he continues to be at the club.

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel is keen on making a loan offer for Riqui Puig. However, Barcelona will block the offer as Ronald Koeman doesn't want to send Puig to Paris Saint-Germain and thereby strengthen a rival.

Juventus and Ajax monitoring Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch

Juventus and Ajax are keeping tabs on Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch, according to Tuttosport. The youngster, who has shown immense potential during his few appearances for Ajax towards the end of last season, has caught the attention of several European giants.

Ryan Gravenberch has been likened to Manchester United midfielder and is excellent with the ball at his feet and has a great passing range as well.