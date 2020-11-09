Barcelona News Roundup: Memphis Depay drops transfer hint, Suarez reveals whether or not he will celebrate against Barca and more: 9 November 2020

Barcelona produced a dominant display against Real Betis over the weekend and won by a resounding 5-2 scoreline. The teams will now disband for an international break. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 November 2020.

Inter Milan to make a move for Junior Firpo in January

Junior Firpo

Barcelona's young left-back Junior Firpo's future has become the subject of much speculation as he struggles to earn minutes at the Camp Nou. According to Sport, Junior Firpo does not feature in Ronald Koeman's plans and Barcelona are looking to sell him in January.

Inter Milan have been interested in signing the 24-year-old and is now tipped to return for him in the winter transfer window. The Nerazzurri were heavily linked with Firpo over the course of the summer but a move never materialized.

Barcelona's financial condition is quite worrisome and as such, the club is desperate to make some sales in January in order to free up some funds to attempt to sign the likes of Memphis Depay.

Luis Suarez says he won't celebrate against Barcelona

Luis Suarez and Diego Simeone

Luis Suarez was left heartbroken with the way he was shown the exit door at Barcelona and ended up making a switch to title rivals Atletico Madrid. Suarez has hit the ground running for the Rojiblancos and will face his former employers shortly after this international break.

Advertisement

On being asked whether he will celebrate if he scores against his former club, Suarez said that he won't do it out of respect for his former teammates and the club. Suarez said,

"No, I wouldn't celebrate, out of respect for my former team-mates and for a club that gave me so much. It's obviously a special game for me, coming up against so many friends. But I'm going to give my all for this shirt, just as I have at every club I've played for."

'I'm really enjoying myself and I'm raring to keep on showing to the world the quality player that I am.

🗣 Luis Suárez: "Would I celebrate if I scored a goal against Barcelona? I would not celebrate it, out of respect for my teammates and a club that has given me a lot. Obviously it is special, for facing many friends. But I am going to defend the Atlético shirt to the death." [as] pic.twitter.com/7kSngRka9W — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 7, 2020

Memphis Depay hints he is open to January move

Memphis Depay

Advertisement

Barcelona are desperate to put a lid on their expenses but that has not made them shy away from transfer market aspirations. Ronald Koeman has already admitted that he would like to sign Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay and the Cules were heavily linked with the Dutchman this past transfer window.

Now, Depay was asked about his future at Lyon following their win over St Etienne on Sunday and he refused to confirm that he will stick on at the Ligue 1 outfit till the end of the season. He said,

“You ask me a lot about this question. But I’m not going to make promises that I’m not sure I can keep. I think Lyon has to take advantage of my presence here now. And I have to take advantage of being here. And that’s what I’m trying to do. to do every day. You can ask those around me: I like to train and I try to be positive every day.”