Barcelona News Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain confident of signing Lionel Messi, Dutch forward convinced he will play for Barca and more: 15 December 2020

Barcelona have a very important game coming up midweek against current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad. It is a great opportunity for the club to regain some of their lost confidence. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 December 2020.

Boubacar Kamara's asking price shoots up to €60 million

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are short-staffed at the back and they are in desperate need of finding some new solutions. They have earmarked Eric Garcia of Manchester City and Boubacar Kamara of Olympique Marseille as their main transfer targets.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old Marseille defender has attracted a lot of interest from several European giants. Reports from earlier this week had marked his price at around €32 million.

But with so many European bigwigs amping up their interest in the French defender, his asking price is reportedly set to rise to €60 million. Bayern Munich and AC Milan are the other clubs that are interested in Kamara

The Catalans might get priced out of a deal because they simply are not in a financial state to shell out that kind of money.

Memphis Depay convinced he will play for Barcelona

Memphis Depay

Despite all the back and forth, Memphis Depay continues to remain convinced that he will join Barcelona and has reportedly kept in touch with the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Memphis Depay is represented by Sports Entertainment Group and the report claims that the agency has been maintaining weekly contact with Barcelona.

They remain confident that Memphis Depay can detach himself from the rumours and continue to focus on his life at Lyon even though he'll eventually play for Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain growing confident of signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

According to FootballTransfers, Paris Saint-Germain have asked the club stores to be braced for a hike in business around shirt sales as they grow increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi.

Messi had informed Barcelona of his intention to leave in the summer. However, he ended up having to stay put because no club could afford to trigger his release clause in the summer. He will be out of contract this summer and will be available as a free agent unless Barcelona renew his deal.

The only practical way in which Barcelona will be able to keep hold of Messi will be if he takes a paycut owing to their financial condition. Manchester City are also interested in signing Lionel Messi.