Barcelona open talks to complete double Chelsea swoop in 2022 - Reports

Chelsea are open to the possibility of selling Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Barcelona, according to reports that have emerged from Spain.

The Blaugrana have embarked on a new journey under Xavi. Barcelona are exploring the market for potential signings despite their mounting debt.

The Catalan giants made a loss of £404million (€481m) in the last financial year and have debts and future liabilities totaling £1.14bn (€1.35bn).

Despite this, they are desperate to bolster their squad and have been linked with an array of behemoths, with the January transfer window around the corner.

Reports suggest Xavi has prioritized the signing of a new forward. This is due to Lionel Messi's departure and also because of the question mark that looms over Sergio Aguero's future as a professional footballer.

According to Sport, Barcelona first made contact with Chelsea in October. However, with the January transfer window fast approaching, the link has been rekindled.

Chelsea willing to sell Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Barcelona for the right price

The departure of Ziyech is reportedly a deal that suits both parties. However, Barcelona have also added Werner to the mix, with Chelsea willing to let the German go for the right price.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea in February 2020. His move from Ajax cost the West London club a staggering €40m in the summer.

Despite not getting enough playing time, the Moroccan professional has shown glimpses of his talent on numerous occasions. He has netted seven goals and eight assists in 52 appearances for Chelsea so far. Sadly, injuries have plagued his stint with the Blues.

Timo Werner has been a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel. However, the German's finishing ability has been heavily criticized since his £47.5m move from RB Leipzig last summer.

On the flip side, Barcelona have also been linked with Chelsea's defenders - Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Dane has had a rollercoaster stint with Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. However, he has cemented himself as one of Chelsea's most reliable centre-backs.

Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, has been offered a new contract, which is seemingly not good enough for him to extend his stay. The January transfer window will be an integral one for the Blues. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all due to depart the club in the summer.

