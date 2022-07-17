Barcelona outcast prioritizing staying in Spain amid interest from 2 clubs: Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has reportedly conveyed to striker Martin Braithwaite that he is not a part of the boss' plans for next season. However, the player, who still has two years remaining on his current contract, has reportedly not paid any heed to these orders. He is yet to actively start looking for his next destination.

SPORT reported that although the player is reluctant to leave Barcelona, he would look to leave only if it were for another Spanish club. The Denmark international wants to stay in Spain and there are two La Liga clubs who can help him with his situation.

Celta Viga and Valencia are two clubs interested in Braithwaite's services. Los Che has had prior interest in the forward, but it had cooled down for a while. However, they have now rekindled their interest in him.

SPORTbible @sportbible



The 31-year-old could help Barcelona out with their debt if he really wanted too! Not many people know this, but Martin Braithwaite is one of the richest footballers in the game, and it's not down to his wages...The 31-year-old could help Barcelona out with their debt if he really wanted too! Not many people know this, but Martin Braithwaite is one of the richest footballers in the game, and it's not down to his wages... 💰The 31-year-old could help Barcelona out with their debt if he really wanted too! 😅 https://t.co/0XmOTT372g

Celta, on the other hand, will look to land the Barcelona forward if their attempts to bring Borja Mayoral to the club fail.

Braithwaite is currently in a tough position and could lead to a contract termination with the Spanish giants. He played just four times in La Liga last season, registering two goals and one assist as a knee injury kept him out for a long period.

The 31-year-old wanted to show Xavi that he has the ability to be part of the Blaugrana squad next season. However, he was left out of their pre-season tour of the US.

Valencia would also be willing to take the Barcelona outcast on loan if the terms of the deal are favorable to them, given their financial struggles. If Braithwaite does not help himself by choosing his preferred destination, then the Catalans could ship him to England in a low-money move.

Barcelona tell Dutch international to look for a new club

Martin Braithwaite isn't the only forward that Xavi has deemed surplus to his requirements. In another report, SPORT relayed that Memphis Depay has also been asked to look for his new destination.

The Dutch international was aware that Barcelona were very active in the transfer market and were looking for high-quality attacking stars.

Now, with the arrival of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski and the contract extension of Ousmane Dembele, Depay has no place in the starting XI. The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and only intends to leave for another Champions League club.

He scored 13 goals in 37 matches in all competitions last season and was the Catalans' joint top-scorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions.Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions. 👀🔴🇳🇱 #FCBMemphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. https://t.co/K31nxFXetm

Blaugrana has set his asking price in the region of €20 million, which seems to have frustrated the player and his representatives. This is because with such a low signing fee, he would not be able to command a high salary at his new club.

