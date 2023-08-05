Barcelona and PSG handed blow as Premier League club say no to transfer negotiations for star player: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have reportedly informed Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that they are not willing to negotiate for Bernardo Silva under any condition.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who claims that the Cityzens will also offer Silva a new contract soon. The Portuguese attacker's current deal expires in 2025 but Pep Guardiola's side want to seal his long-term future.

The 28-year-old was in sensational form for City last season and played a massive part in their treble triumph. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

It was Silva's captivating performances for Guardiola's side that saw him garner interest from Barcelona and PSG. The two European giants had set their sights on the Portuguese playmaker but have now learned he is not available under any circumstance.

However, the reigning European and Premier League champions will await Silva decision over his future. He is yet to signal his position regarding a new deal but City have made it clear that they want him to stay at the Etihad.

The 2023 FA Cup winners have already lost Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez this summer. The duo were again vital for the Cityzens not only this past season but throughout Guardiola's reign.

Barcelona dressing room view Ousmane Dembele's anticipated move to PSG as a betrayal

Barca's dressing room feel like Ousmane Dembele has turned his back on them.

Ousmane Dembele is set to leave Barcelona and become a PSG player shortly. The French winger is heading back to his homeland to join the Ligue 1 champions in a €50 million deal.

However, Dembele's departure from Camp Nou has been met with outrage from the Blaugrana and his fellow teammates. Cadena SER reports that the Barca dressing room regards his transfer to the Parisians as a betrayal of sorts.

The timing of his move to PSG comes at a problematic time for Barcelona as they need to sign a replacement. There is just a month left of the summer transfer window which leaves the Catalan giants in a race to do so.

Dembele, 26, had been with the Blaugrana since 2017 when he joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund for €140 million. The France international has endured injury issues throughout his time in Catalonia.

However, he was in excellent form last season, bagging eight goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions. He was one of the first names on Xavi's teamsheet but his exit now causes Barcelona several issues.