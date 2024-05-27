“Barcelona’s problem is not Xavi, it’s Real Madrid” - Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores makes brutally honest claim

Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores has seemingly provided his take on Xavi leaving Barcelona.

The Blaugrana travelled to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday (May 26) for their final game of the league season. In Xavi's last game in charge, his team managed to secure all three points, beating their opponents 2-1 on the night.

With the Spanish tactician set to leave Camp Nou, the Sevilla manager believes that the Catalan club's issues do not lie on the coaching front. Rather, they stem from the incredible performances that Real Madrid have managed during the course of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking after his team's defeat to Xavi and Co., Sanchez Flores said (via @theMadridZone):

"Barca's problem is not Xavi. Barca's problem is Real Madrid."

Los Blancos have been impeccable this season, scoring 95 points to win the Spanish top flight. They finished 10 points clear of Barcelona, who managed to win the league last season after managing 88 points.

Moreover, Carlo Ancelotti's team have proved their dominance in the Champions League as well. The club will contest the Champions League final on Saturday (June 1) against German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

On the way to reaching the summit clash, Real Madrid knocked out last year's Champions League winners Manchester City and German giants Bayern Munich.

With Xavi having managed his final match, it is expected that ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick will take over (via Fabrizio Romano).

Xavi not considered among list of managers who could replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea after Barcelona exit - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino

With Xavi parting ways with Barcelona, a new coaching role is certainly on the cards for the Spaniard. Recent reports have linked the former midfielder with a job at Chelsea.

The Blues decided to let go of Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine was in charge of the west Londoners for just a season. His team finished the season strong and secured sixth place in the Premier League, meaning they will play Europa Conference League football next year.

However, Sky Sports now claims that Xavi is not among the managers who could potentially replace Pochettino at Chelsea (via The Hard Tackle). The report also claims that the Blues are looking to bring in the impressive Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.