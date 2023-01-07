Barcelona set to face competition from PSG in attempt to sign 23-year-old defender on free transfer: Reports

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka but are set to face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Xavi is keen to add a central defender to his team as Gerard Pique's mid-season retirement has left the club short on options. While the likes of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo are already there, Xavi wants a left-footed central defender.

The 23-year-old French defender Ndicka has made 23 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. His contract with the Bundesliga club, however, will expire in the summer (June 30, 2023). Hence, Blaugranas can get the player for a meager fee or for free in the summer.

Barcelona, however, will face stern competition from PSG. Sergio Ramos, in all likelihood, will leave the French club in the summer. Hence, adding a young player of Ndicka's caliber will be a good option for the Parisians.

Apart from the aforementioned two clubs. a few Premier League clubs are also interested in Ndicka. The 23-year-old has been a part of Frankfurt since 2018 and has made 162 appearances for the German side.

Barcelona and PSG are looking at each other's players

PSG are reportedly interested in Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman, however, recently stated that he is absolutely not interested in leaving the Catalan club and is grateful to have Xavi's backing.

He has made a great career revival this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 22 games and re-establishing himself as a top attacker for the Blaugranas.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also addressed rumors involving Dembele's future. He is adamant that the winger is not for sale. Apart from Dembele, another player of common interest between the clubs is Lionel Messi. Messi left Barca to join the Parisians in 2021 as the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap.

Messi's contract with the French club is set to expire in the summer. While a return to his boyhood club looked likely at one point, Messi will reportedly extend his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for at least one more year.

Both clubs are currently at the top of their respective leagues. The Catalan club lead La Liga with 38 points from 15 games, and the Parisians are at the top of Ligue 1 with 44 points after 17 games.

