Barcelona star breaks record in Valencia win

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen set a new milestone after his team's 1-0 win over Valencia in La Liga on Saturday (October 29).

The German was in action between the sticks once again and kept a clean sheet, his tenth of the league campaign in 12 appearances. No goalkeeper in the Spanish top flight has managed that before.

It's also a reflection of his form this season, as Ter Stegen has shrugged off his recent struggles and returned to his best.

Relevo @relevo Ter Stegen, histórico.



Marc-André ter Stegen es el 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨 en la historia de LaLiga en tener 10 porterías limpias en sus primeros 12 partidos de una temporada.

According to official statistics, the former Borussia Monchengladbach custodian has made 25 saves in the competition this season, conceding only four. It's the lowest number of goals shipped by a goalkeeper in the division this season, with three of them coming in Barcelona's recent 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen is also top on the list of most clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues, followed by PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma (8) and Lazio's Ivan Provedel (7). In the Champions League, though, Barcelona have conceded ten goals in five games, and Ter Stegen has not registered a single clean sheet. He's conceding two goals a game in Europe compared to just 0.33 in the league.

The Blaugrana were out of knockout contention before their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which condemned them to the Europa League for the second straight year. Xavi's men have accrued only four points and one win from five games.

Barcelona beat Valencia at the death to go top of La Liga

Barcelona overcame a stubborn Valencia 1-0 at the Mestalla on Saturday for their tenth La Liga win of the season in 12 games.

With 31 points, they have drawn level with Real Madrid but sit ahead of them on goal difference, although Los Blancos have a game in hand.

Robert Lewandowski struck in the 93rd minute to save the Blaugrana the blushes and prevent them from losing more ground on their Clasico rivals.

It was a game of few chances, but Valencia looked more threatening after the break. The hosts seemed to have gone ahead, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a handball in the build-up.

The visitors, meanwhile, were guilty of missing a late chance with Ferran Torres firing straight at the goalkeeper from close range and Ousmane Dembele blazing the rebound over.

However, Barcelona still had the last laugh as Lewandowski got a foot to Dembele's incoming cross and seal a stoppage-time victory. It was the Pole's 18th strike of the campaign across competitions, including 13 in La Liga.

