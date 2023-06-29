Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong makes hilarious claim when asked what he'd do if he wasn't a footballer

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong provided a hilarious response when asked what he would be doing professionally if he wasn't a footballer.

Born in May 1997, De Jong started playing football at a very young age and joined Willem's youth academy in 2004. Over the next 19 years, he rapidly progressed to become one of the finest central midfielders in Europe.

For someone who started playing football as a child and was already a regular starter for Ajax as a teenager, De Jong didn't really need a backup career plan. In an informal interview with the club media recently, he was asked what he would be doing if he wasn't playing football professionally.

The Netherlands international wrote down a hilarious response on the whiteboard, which read (h/t @FCBarcelona on Twitter):

"Without a job"

The answer caught Robert Lewandowski off guard, who almost went down to the ground with laughter. The Polish hitman's response was much more refined, as he stated he would have been a lawyer if he wasn't a footballer.

De Jong joined Barca from Ajax in 2019 for an eyebrow-raising €89 million. He has since registered 15 goals and 21 assists in 183 games across competitions for the defending La Liga champions.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich recently. But Barca will reportedly not allow him to leave, despite agreeing a fee with Manchester United to sell him a year ago.

Frenkie de Jong says he has no plans of leaving Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is seemingly happy to stay at Spotify Camp Nou for many years to come.

In an interview on Catalan radio outlet RAC-1 in March, via SPORT, De Jong claimed:

"I have always dreamed of playing for Barça and I want to succeed at Barça... I am very happy, comfortable, participating more in the game."

The Dutchman, 26, still has three years left on his contract. He is a key component in Barcelona's midfield and his influence could increase in the absence of Sergio Busquets next season.

De Jong ended last season with two goals and four assists in 43 games, winning the league trophy and the Supercopa de Espana. He only missed five games in La Liga — four of which were due to injuries.

Poll : 0 votes