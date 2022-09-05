Barcelona star rejected offers from PSG, Manchester United, and five other European giants this summer: Reports 

Barcelona's young prodigy Gavi reportedly received offers from several big clubs with deep pockets in the summer transfer window, but the Spanish midfielder turned down all of them.

An exclusive report from 90min, as relayed by journalist Miquel Blazquez, claimed that six big European clubs showed interest in Gavi during the summer transfer break. Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG, and Manchester United were among the list of clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

The 18-year-old teenage sensation has left a mark in the eyes of the scouts of several big cubs after his consistent performances in the La Liga.

Gavi has 51 La Liga appearances to his name and has scored two goals for Barcelona. He started in all four games of the new La Liga season, making it clear that the player is committed to shaping his future in Barcelona despite active interest from other clubs.

Big clubs are lining up to sign the Spanish international as his current contract at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023. However, it is believed that Gavi has an in-principle agreement over his new contract with Barcelona, and the same could be made official very soon.

The delay in making the new contract official is attributed to the club's wage management issues, as there are still some summer signings left to register.

Gavi is one of the players who has immensely developed under the managerial role of former player Xavi Hernandez. The former Spaniard was given the tough task of rebuilding the team after Lionel Messi left amidst severe economic issues plaguing the club.

Xavi has managed to put forth a system, beginning the new La Liga season on a high with three wins in four matches.

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic close to signing for a Sharjah FC in UAE Pro League

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has received a three-year contract offer from Sharjah FC in the UAE Pro League. The Bosnian professional footballer might accept the offer soon after failing to find regular game time under Xavi at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old was linked with another loan move away during the summer transfer window but the deal failed to materialize back then. However, the transfer market is still open in Spain and Xavi is ready to let him go if the player decides to move out.

The former Juventus midfielder is yet to play his first game of the new La Liga season and is believed to be frustrated at being left out.

