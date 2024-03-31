Barcelona star set to reject interest from Saudi Arabia and stay at Catalan club - Reports

Barcelona megastar Robert Lewandowski has decided to turn down offers to move to Saudi Arabia in order to stay with the club for at least one more year, according to a report in Sports. The report also adds that the Pole striker wants to continue to play at the highest level, even though he could earn much more money in Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski is under contract with Barcelona through the summer of 2026 and the club views him as a cornerstone of their system, even though selling him would help fix some of the Catalans' financial struggles.

The Blaugrana's financial struggles make it very challenging to pursue a star striker this summer, so keeping Lewandowski appears to be the best scenario for Barcelona at the moment.

For his part, the Pole striker has recovered from a struggling start to the season and has 20 goals and nine assists across 40 games in all competitions. The Blaugrana are second in La Liga and in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona reportedly wants to pursue Erling Haaland in 2025 to replace Robert Lewandowski

Even if he has decided to stay with Barcelona for at least one more year, it is unclear if Robert Lewandowski will stay with the Blaugrana until the end of his contract in 2026.

According to Barca Universal, president Joan Laporta wants to pursue Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland in the summer of 2025. To do so, they will need to sell Lewandowski and offload his salary. Still, this doesn't mean they will be able to lure the Norwegian striker away from Manchester, where he has emerged as a team leader.

Per Sport, Haaland would welcome a move to Spain to join either the Catalans or Real Madrid, even though a move to the Merengues could be difficult to take place should they sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Erling Haaland has appeared in 34 games across all competitions for the Cityzens, with 29 goals and six assists. He is under contract with the English club through the summer of 2027 and the Spanish giants will need a lot of money to complete his transfer, since his market value is reported at €180 million.