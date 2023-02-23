Barcelona star wants Catalan side to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona star Pablo Torre wants his team to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

In a rapid-fire Q&A session with content creator Adri Contreras, Torre was asked to name a rival player he would want to sign at Barcelona. He replied (h/t @BarcaUniversal):

"[Kylian] Mbappe."

Unless the France international runs down his contract at the Parc des Princes, this could be a far-fetched dream for the financially-troubled Catalan side. Such is their plight that La Liga have refused to officially recognize Gavi's new contract unless the club drastically reduce their wage bill.

In fact, it is Barca's rival, Real Madrid, who have been strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old striker. Mbappe has already established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

He has scored 27 times and provided a further six assists in 28 games across competitions this season. The PSG forward will only get better with time and is destined to sit on the sport's throne for many years down the line.

His brilliance in front of goal is not limited to domestic football. Mbappe scored eight goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France and won the Golden Boot in the process.

His current contract at PSG lasts until the summer of 2025 and it seems unlikely that Les Parisiens will let their crown jewel depart the club before that. If it does become apparent that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, then one can expect PSG to slap a gigantic price tag on him.

Barcelona boss happy to juggle Pablo Torre between youth and senior team

Barcelona signed Pablo Torre for a fee of around €5 million from Racing Santander last summer. Alongside Gavi and Pedri, the 19-year-old is expected to anchor the Blaugrana midfield in the future.

— @_AdrianSnchz Barcelona are bothered with Pablo Torre's attitude. They think that he should earn his place in the first team, but he's been unwilling to play in some B team matches. Barcelona are bothered with Pablo Torre's attitude. They think that he should earn his place in the first team, but he's been unwilling to play in some B team matches.— @_AdrianSnchz https://t.co/vwE0a7etNj

However, he is yet to make himself a regular feature in manager Xavi Hernandez's first-team plans. Torre has managed just six senior appearances across competitions for his new team.

What's more, he has featured twice for Barcelona's B team. The first appearance came in September in a 2-0 win against Real Murcia, while the other came against UE Cornelia in a 4-3 loss on 4 February.

According to Xavi, it is important that Torre gets playing time every now and then, be it for the youth side. Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, the Spanish tactician said (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"At his age, he can’t go three weekends without playing and it’s good that he plays, that’s what I let him know when we signed him, he will play with the reserve team, and enjoy and compete, that rhythm will make him ready if we need him."

