Barcelona have reportedly postponed the contract extension procedure of star defender Clement Lenglet, owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If reports from Goal are to be believed, Barcelona are desperate to tie the Frenchman down to a new, improved deal, but cannot afford to do so due to the losses incurred in the past few months.

Lenglet has impressed at the heart of defence since joining Barcelona, and the club are now willing to reward his progress with a fresh contract. Although the first few steps of the negotiations have been taken, the club is unable to move to the advanced stages and finalise the agreement.

Lenglet, aware of the interest sparked over the last few months, is ready to remain at Barcelona according to the above source.

Lenglet recently expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona

Clement Lenglet has been a regular feature for Barcelona

After just two seasons at Sevilla, Lenglet decided to make the big move to Barcelona at the start of last season.

His combative, assured style of play suited the club's ideologies, as seen in his performances. The centre-back has registered 38 appearances for the Spanish giants this season. He still has three years left on his current deal, but Barcelona want to secure his services on long-term basis.

On this day 2️⃣ years ago, @clement_lenglet was introduced as a Barça player 💙❤️pic.twitter.com/IwwefEuwoH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 13, 2020

Lenglet himself admitted that he hopes to remain at Barcelona, earlier in May. He had said:

"You never really know what the future will be like when you are a football player, but I hope to be at Barcelona next season, yes. It will necessarily depend on the transfer window, this is a special period for the clubs, and we're safe, but I hope to stay."

Now, it is also reported that he will not listen to offers from any club until Barcelona approach him with a constructed proposal.

Clement Lenglet is open to extending his stay at Barcelona

Unfortunately for the world of sport, the ongoing pandemic has rocked various representatives and teams. There has been a significant economic downturn even in the biggest clubs in the world.

Barcelona themselves have faced the consequences, with their players having taken a pay cut earlier during the start of the outbreak.

This has drastically affected their transfer plans, as with outcasts such as Philippe Coutinho, the club is undergoing further losses and is struggling to buy players.

It is widely expected to be a quiet transfer window for Barcelona, as they look to free up space and funds in the squad at the moment.

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

💪 Back to work! pic.twitter.com/ZlXxC8kO28 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2020

Besides Lenglet, Barcelona are also hoping for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and skipper Lionel Messi to renew their contracts. While the former is in a similar situation as that of Lenglet, reports have emerged linking Messi with a move away from his beloved team.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are back in action against Napoli on August 8, in the second leg of the UCL round-of-16.

