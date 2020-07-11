Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants set to complete Gustavo Maia transfer imminently

Barcelona are set to finalise the capture of Sao Paulo starlet Gustavo Maia.

The Catalan giants will pay a total transfer fee of €4.5 million for the youngster.

Quique Setien is set to complete his first signing as Barcelona coach

Barcelona are set to complete the signing of Gustavo Maia da Silva come this Wednesday, according to reports in Spain.

The Sao Paulo youngster was scouted by a host of European clubs including Atletico Madrid and Liverpool during his exploits in Sao Youth Football Cup. Known for his tenacity and confidence in front of goal, Maia is one of the most sought-after prospects from Brazil.

Barcelona reportedly beat their local rivals Atletico Madrid and EPL giants Liverpool by agreeing to pay his €4.5 million transfer fee. The Catalan giants have already paid €1 million and are expected to pay the rest of the transfer fee in instalments.

According to the above report, the entire operation and contract dynamics are set to be finalised by this Wednesday. Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understood that the 19-year-old will be a Barcelona player next season.

Barcelona continue to sign youngsters with promise

Barcelona-bound Gustavo Maia will come for €4.5 million

Maia is widely regarded as one of 'jewels' of Sao Paulo, owing to his outrageous skills with the ball and expressive nature of play.

The Brazilian tends to attack from wider areas, pull defenders towards himself and drop deep to create space in behind the backline. He is an able finisher with pace and trickery, owing to his short stature and low centre-of-gravity that enables him to skip past defenders.

He scored a whopping 30 goals in 36 appearances back in 2018 for Sao Paulo's U-17 side before showing his brilliance off the bench this January in the youth cup.

Moreover, the Barcelona-bound starlet can play in any position across the front line, making him a versatile option for any side.

Barcelona meanwhile, put forth yet another statement of intent with his signature, indicating their excellent youth recruitment system. Despite the high demands of clubs, Barcelona have always shown willingness to pay the price for budding talent as a long-term project.

The €4.5 million fee for Maia must have surely put off a few clubs, but the Spanish giants decided to make a move for him.

Barcelona are also in line to snap up the services of Rayo Vallecano's teenage sensation Fabian Luzzi, who is merely 16 years of age.

Barcelona have also agreed terms with Vallecano starlet Fabian Luzzi

While his fee has not been officially announced, sources claim that Real Madrid, who were interested in him as well, decided to pull the plug on the deal because of the asking price.

As for the senior squad, Quique Setien is unlikely to add any players following the COVID-19 outbreak. Barcelona, however, will be aiming to push for the La Liga title by closing the gap on Real Madrid when they take on Real Valladolid later today.

