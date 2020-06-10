Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans set to miss crucial Lautaro Martinez deadline

Barcelona's tryst with Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan takes a complicated turn with the club unable to afford the striker's release clause.

Lautaro Martinez has a €111 million release clause that will expire on the 7th of July.

Lautaro Martinez is set to join Barcelona for a hefty fee

In a sensational twist to the Lautaro Martinez transfer saga, Barcelona is set to miss the July 7th deadline to activate the Argentine striker's release clause at Inter Milan.

Barcelona's public pursuit of the young forward has dominated the rumour mill over the past few weeks. This latest development indicates that the Catalan club has a highly specific roadmap in place to lure Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona.

Barça to ignore 7 July deadline for Lautaro signinghttps://t.co/skqp0k9nMZ — AS English @ 🏡 (@English_AS) June 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Inter Milan's sporting CEO Beppe Marotta revealed that the Argentine sensation's release clause was valid till the 7th of July and can still be activated for a fee of €111 million.

Barcelona is unable to afford Lautaro Martinez's release clause

Lautaro Martinez is set to join Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window

According to Inter Milan's officials, Barcelona is unable to afford the fee required to activate the release clause and bring Lautaro Martinez to the club.

The worldwide pandemic has reportedly taken a massive toll on Barcelona's finances and has rendered the club helpless in the negotiation. Barcelona has spent large amounts of money on player acquisitions in the recent past.

With the Argentine striker's value rising sharply over the past season, the club will struggle to put together a move for Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona has already imposed a cut on its players' wages in light of the crisis at the club and may have to take drastic measures to afford Inter Milan's talisman.

Sevilla to join Barcelona and other top Spanish clubs in slashing players' wages by up to 70% in response to coronavirushttps://t.co/DmJFMDAGYv — News18 Sports (@News18Sports) April 8, 2020

Barcelona's sporting authorities, however, remain confident of securing the star striker's signing. Lautaro Martinez has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and is keen on playing for the Catalan club in the future.

Barcelona's decision to ignore the Inter Milan forward's release clause means that further doubt has been cast on the details of the Lautaro Martinez transfer saga. The striker has his heart set on joining his compatriot Lionel Messi at Barcelona but will have to wait for Inter Milan to reach an agreement with the Catalan club.

Inter Milan will be looking to make the most of Lautaro Martinez's rising price in the transfer market. While the worldwide pandemic will result in considerably diminished activity in the upcoming transfer window, Lautaro Martinez will certainly attract several potential suitors.

Lautaro Martinez can play alongside Lionel Messi if he joins Barcelona

Barcelona has identified Lautaro Martinez as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. The prolific Uruguayan striker has established a telepathic relationship with Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona and has been a crucial part of the club's successes in the recent past.

Lautaro Martinez has the technical ability and skill set required to succeed at Barcelona and has already forged an excellent partnership with Lionel Messi for Argentina. Barcelona has had a few problems in the attacking third this season and Lautaro Martinez can serve as the perfect antidote to the club's goalscoring woes.

Barcelona is currently on top of the La Liga table but has a fragile 2-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The likes of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann will have to step up and complement Lionel Messi this season to propel the Catalans to yet another La Liga title.

The addition of Lautaro Martinez to an already formidable attack will make Barcelona one of the most feared teams in the continent.