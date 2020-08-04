According to multiple reports coming from England and Spain, Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto is on the top of Pep Guardiola's wishlist in the transfer market this summer. The Catalan manager is reportedly impressed with Roberto's sound understanding of the game and wants to bring the full-back to Manchester City.

Barcelona and Manchester City have several things in common and Pep Guardiola's connection with the club that raised him continues to remain strong. The Manchester City manager wants to strengthen his defence this summer and has identified Sergi Roberto as a potential solution.

Manchester City has failed to meet expectations this season and former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has been vocal about the shortcomings of his side. Barcelona has also suffered a miserable campaign and is looking to improve its ageing squad.

A swap deal is reportedly on the table and Barcelona and Manchester City may both profit from potential negotiations. Sergi Roberto is an experienced campaigner and the ideal fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Barcelona and Manchester City are open to a swap deal as Pep Guardiola looks to Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto has been a loyal servant to Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has been with Barcelona for the entirety of his career and has reportedly turned down a move to Manchester City. The right-back will be open to working with Pep Guardiola and may consider his options if Barcelona tries to force the move.

Pep Guardiola gave Sergi Roberto his Barcelona debut during his time at the Catalan club and is known to share a good relationship with all his former players. The versatile Barcelona star can add plenty of depth to Manchester City's squad and can prove to be a potentially valuable asset at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona has also expressed interest in 19-year-old Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The Barcelona youth product has broken into Manchester City's first team under Pep Guardiola and the Blaugrana sees Eric Garcia as a potential long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Sergi Roberto is currently competing with Nelson Semedo for a place in Barcelona's starting eleven and a transfer to Manchester City cannot be ruled out. The Catalan right-back has played a crucial role in several important games for Barcelona and is one of the captains of the club.

The Barcelona youth product scored the sixth goal in Barcelona's famous comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago. Sergi Roberto is not the best player at Barcelona but is loved by the Catalan faithful and has grown into an emblem of the club.

Sergi Roberto is an important player for Barcelona

Barcelona failed to win the La Liga title and has an ageing squad that an incompetent board has failed to replenish over the years. The Catalans faced a series of difficult tests in the Champions League this month and need to reinforce their team with younger players in the upcoming transfer window.

The Catalan giants have identified Eric Garcia as a key figurehead of the next generation but may have to give up one of their key players in the process.

