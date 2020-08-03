According to a report published by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is mulling over another potential swap deal with Serie A champions Juventus and is likely to part with Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona has already completed a highly controversial swap deal with Juventus and while the departure of Ivan Rakitic will not particularly rile up the Barcelona fanbase, questions will be raised regarding the financial efficacy of the proposed arrangement.

According to the Spanish media, Barcelona has expressed interested in Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and may include Ivan Rakitic in a potential swap deal. Rakitic has not been happy with his role in Barcelona and is planning to leave this club this summer.

The Croatian midfielder is weighing up an offer from former club Sevilla and is more likely to join the Andalusians next season. Barcelona may decide to reconsider its negotiations with Juventus, however, and use Rakitic as a bargaining chip to bring Rodrigo Bentancur to Catalunya.

Barcelona and Juventus initiate negotiations for another midfield swap deal

Rakitic is set to leave the club

Barcelona has already completed one swap deal with Juventus over the past few months. The Catalan giants allowed Arthur to leave the club in a highly contentious transfer that will see Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic arrive at the club in coming weeks.

According to large sections of the media, the transfer was primarily carried out to balance Barcelona's disastrously maintained books and save the club's board from suffering a loss in the financial year.

Barcelona fans were left perplexed and unhappy with the board's decision and are unlikely to take kindly to yet another swap deal with Juventus. Barcelona's executives are currently out of touch with the vision of the club and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the absence of a viable sporting project at the club.

Barcelona is now trying to bring Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to the club and may put Ivan Rakitic up for sale to broker a deal with Juventus. Bentancur is much younger than Rakitic, however, and Barcelona will have to pay Juventus an additional fee of €30 million to complete the transfer.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been a reliable presence in Juventus' midfield and will add an element of tenacity and directness to Barcelona's midfield. The Catalans already have several midfielders in their ranks, however, and a deal of this nature will be heavily scrutinised by fans and members of Barcelona.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a talented player

The Juventus midfielder may well be a good acquisition for Barcelona but it will come at the expense of several young talents that have already made their mark at the Camp Nou this season.

The likes of Riqui Puig and Monchu are starting to emerge as potential torchbearers for Barcelona's future and the arrival of yet another midfielder from Juventus will certainly hamper their progress in the first team.

Barcelona endured a miserable season that saw disappointing performances from several senior members of the squad. The Blaugrana will have to revolutionise its squad and ensure that a plan is in place to secure the future of the club.

