According to a report published by Spanish newspaper SPORT, Barcelona is open to listening to bids for star winger Ousmane Dembele and may even sell the forward to bolster the club's dwindling resources and give its board a shot in the arm ahead of what might be a busy transfer window.

Barcelona has not inspired confidence in the transfer market over the years and an incompetent board has failed to maintain the lofty standards of the club. Ousmane Dembele's time at the club has been severely plagued by injuries and Barcelona may finally decide to part with the young French forward.

Barcelona are interested in Neymar and Lautaro



But there won't be room for everyone



Griezmann and Dembele's futures are at risk



Barcelona has failed to win the La Liga title this season and is looking to revolutionise its squad in a bid to present a potent challenge to Real Madrid. With Luis Suarez failing to meet expectations at Barcelona, the club has identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as the ideal long-term replacement.

The Argentine youngster has a hefty price tag and Barcelona will have to sell some of its star players to raise funds to afford the Inter Milan star. The Barcelona board may have to part with Ousmane Dembele to finance a potential transfer this summer.

Barcelona is set to sacrifice Ousmane Dembele to buy Lautaro Martinez

Ousmane Dembele has struggled at Barcelona

Barcelona brought Ousmane Dembele to the club from Borussia Dortmund for a massive fee of €105 million. The French winger has shown glimpses of his precocious talent but has largely failed to make a positive impact at the club.

Ousmane Dembele has picked up several injuries during his time at the club and rarely features in Barcelona's starting eleven. The Frenchman injured his hamstring earlier this season and has made only five fleeting appearances in Barcelona's underwhelming La Liga campaign.

Dembele has also been involved in his fair share of controversies at Barcelona. The French starlet's lack of discipline off the pitch has caused confusion at the club on several occasions in the past.

The French winger is still a doubt for Barcelona's crucial Champions League clash against Napoli. Several clubs are interested in securing the service of Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona may decide to cash in on the winger this summer.

Barcelona's pursuit of Lautaro Martinez is well-documented and is now starting to evolve into a classic transfer saga. The Blaugrana failed to activate the striker's €111 million release clause earlier this year and may launch another attempt to bring the striker to Barcelona in the coming months.

Lautaro Martinez wants to play alongside Lionel Messi

Lautaro Martinez has also expressed his desire to join Barcelona and play alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi. The Argentine striker has established a good relationship with the Barcelona captain and could become a better player at Barcelona.

The Catalan club is in dire need of a younger core of players and Lautaro Martinez could prove to be a step in the right direction. Barcelona may have to part with Ousmane Dembele to facilitate the transfer, however, and will have to gamble on the futures of both players.

