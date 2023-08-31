Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ansu Fati agrees Brighton move, Joao Felix ready to take paycut to join Catalans, and more - August 31, 2023

Barcelona will be hoping to end the summer transfer window with a bang. Xavi has made quite a few changes to his roster this year, but remains keen for more upgrades to his squad.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has reportedly agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the rest of the season. Elsewhere, Joao Felix is seemingly ready to take a paycut to join the Catalans.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 31, 2023.

Ansu Fati agrees Brighton move

Ansu Fati has agreed to move to the Amex on loan

Ansu Fati had agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish forward was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona all summer after dropping down the pecking order under Xavi. The 20-year-old has failed to live up to the hype at Camp Nou.

Once considered the ideal successor to Lionel Messi, Fati was even handed the coveted No. 10 jersey after the legendary Argentinean's departure. However, the Spaniard's time with the Catalans has been a disappointment.

Fati has struggled with injuries and has found it hard to match his performances from his debut season. The La Liga giants were ready to cash in on him this summer, but a permanent departure looked unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea had their eyes on the 20-year-old in recent weeks, while it was also reported that Liverpool have earmarked him as Mohamed Salah's heir. However, Brighton have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals, perhaps with the lure of regular game time. It is also believed that Roberto De Zerbi's presence at the Amex might have been a deciding factor in the move.

The Seagulls have agreed a simple loan deal with Barcelona and they will not have an option to buy the Spaniard next summer. Brighton will cover part of the player's wages and Fati will travel to the club immediately to complete the formalities. A chance to play regular football at the Amex could help the 20-year-old get his career back on track.

Joao Felix ready to take paycut to join Barcelona

Joao Felix is desperate to arrive at the Camp Nou

Joao Felix is ready to take a paycut to move to the Camp Nou this summer, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez. The Portuguese forward is a peripheral figure at Atletico Madrid, who are eager to offload him this summer. The 23-year-old is also desperate to leave the Wanda Metropolitano after falling out of favour under Diego Simeone.

Barcelona are interested in the player, who also prefers a move to the Camp Nou this year. Xavi wants to add some creativity to his squad and Felix has emerged as an option.

However, the Catalans' finances pose a problem towards the completion of the move. The La Liga giants are hoping to adhere to FFP regulations by offloading a few players, but it might not be enough. In such a scenario, Felix is willing to accept reduced wages to get a deal across the line.

Aston Villa agree Clement Lenglet loan deal

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Barcelona to take Clement Lenglet on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French defender spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, who were in talks with the Catalans regarding a move this summer. However, the two parties failed to reach an agreement, prompting Villa to take advantage.

Lenglet is not part of Xavi's plans at the Camp Nou and the Spanish manager has already given the green light for his exit.The player had previously agreed personal terms with the Villans and now the Birmingham based club have struck a deal with the La Liga giants as well. Lenglet's quality and experience will be a big boost for Unai Emery, who has massively improved Villa since taking charge.